My Unorthodox Life's Julia Haart Files for Divorce from Husband Silvio After 2 Years of Marriage

My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart and her husband Silvio Scaglia Haart are going their separate ways after two-and-a-half years of marriage.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Haart filed for divorce on Wednesday.

TMZ was the first to report the news of Haart's divorce filing.

A rep for Haart did not comment.

Haart, 50, and Scaglia, 63, met in 2015 when her eponymous shoe brand collaborated with fashion label La Perla, which Silvio owned. The next year she was hired as the creative director for La Perla.

Julia Haart; Silvio Scaglia Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"He was the C.E.O. So he was there a lot. The first year of our interaction was me yelling at him. I was horrible to him. But I had a lot of respect for him," she previously told The New York Times. "As sheltered as my life had been, his life had been the diametric opposite. He'd been everywhere. He'd seen everything. And when I yelled at him, he took it like a man. That made me happy."

The pair eventually started dating and wed in June of 2019, at which point Scaglia took Haart's last name. Also in 2019, Haart became the co-owner and CEO of the Elite World Group modeling agency, which Scaglia's company had purchased in 2011.

Their relationship was documented on the first season of My Unorthodox Life, a Netflix reality series that follows Haart's family after she left her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. The show was renewed for a second season in September.

Silvio Scaglia; Julia Haart Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Despite their split, both Haart and Scaglia have recently appeared on each other's respective social media pages.

News of Haart and Scaglia's breakup comes after Haart's daughter Batsheva and her husband Ben Weistein announced their separation following nine years of marriage.

"After time and consideration we have made the decision to separate," they wrote in a shared statement posted to their respective social media accounts. "We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it is time to take some space to ensure that each of us lives the most joyous, fulfilling lives possible."