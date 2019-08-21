The Cast of My So-Called Life: Where Are They Now?

These days, Danes is recognizable to TV fans as Homeland‘s Carrie Mathison, but before her high-tension turn as the bipolar CIA agent, the actress was known for her role as angst-ridden teen Angela Chase in My So-Called Life – for which she won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Emmy at just 15.

“It was a seminal experience for me, both professionally and personally … I was the same age as the character, and there was an incredible symmetry between us — unlike Carrie Mathison, who in no way resembles me,” the star told Interview. “I would be the worst case officer on the planet. I am so ill suited to Carrie’s vocation. But Angela Chase was just another high school student.”

Since the show, she’s won multiple Emmys for roles in Temple Grandin and Homeland and starred in films including Romeo + Juliet and The Family Stone. In 2009, she married actor Hugh Dancy, and they have two sons.