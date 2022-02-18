My Mom, Your Dad's Karen Larrea Reveals Why She Left Show, Shares Relationship Update With Troy

"I think marriage is something that we both want eventually," Karen Larrea says of her relationship with Troy Petrick

Fans of My Mom, Your Dad were shocked when Karen Larrea abruptly left the HBO Max show after hitting it off with Troy Petrick.

While she was upset and just as surprised as everyone else, Larrea explains to PEOPLE that it was simply due to the health and safety of others.

"I was exposed to someone who had COVID on the set," she admits for the first time publicly. "And so I got pulled out. But I did get pulled out abruptly. I was very upset. I had no warning. I was not able to go back in."

"I said, 'I need to see Troy,' and they were like, 'No,'" Larrea recalls. "Meanwhile, we had spent hours together prior to that. I was extremely upset. I just didn't want to leave like that because it was a real connection. I was heartbroken at that time that they were doing this to me."

Petrick's reaction wasn't much different. After begging the production staff for answers, he was forced to face the reality that the sad news meant his purpose on the show was coming to a close.

"It was devastating," Petrick shares. "There was enough information that I knew she was okay. It was so abrupt. I was kind of stuck there. And then when she left, that's exactly what happened to me. I was like, 'Oh my god... I'm good. I don't even know what you guys need me around for anymore.' And that's why I left the show early and the producers let me. That was my choice."

He adds, "There was no contact tracing it to me. They were just like, 'Well, what do you want to do?' And I said, 'I'm out.' Truthfully, I thought [if] Karen's not there anymore, I'll just get out of the way."

Karen Larrea and Troy Petrick Credit: Courtesy of Karen Larrea

My Mom, Your Dad, which was filmed in summer 2021, is a dating show that gives single parents a second chance at love while living under the same roof. Hidden cameras are placed in the "Second Chance Retreat," where the couples call home for eight episodes. However, unbeknownst to them, their college-aged children are also living together next door, watching and manipulating their every move.

Larrea and Petrick's instant chemistry stood out amongst the rest of the cast from the very first time they spotted each other. Even her daughter Breana and his son Noah noticed their instant connection on the series.

After Larrea's COVID exposure, the couple was required to complete a 10-day quarantine and reunited soon after.

"We had to to make sure that there was no contamination or anything," Larrea explains. "And Troy and I saw each other. It's been amazing ever since."

Karen Larrea and Troy Petrick Credit: Courtesy of Karen Larrea

As they continue to travel back and forth between her hometown of Miami and his hometown of Atlanta, the pair are committed to making their relationship work. And according to Larrea, they're even hoping to tie the knot again one day.

"I think marriage is something that we both want eventually," she shares. "Since we left the show, we take turns visiting each other. Either he comes here or I go there."

"Technology's amazing," she notes. "It's daily phone calls, FaceTime, text. I think what's most important for us is effort and communication. I think that's huge and I think we've both learned that at this point in our lives. That's huge to make a relationship work."

Adds Larrea: "We're just getting to know each other and getting our families together and getting that blended and getting our rhythm going. We've done good so far."