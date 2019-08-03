My Little Pony Spoofs the Beverly Hills, 90210 Opening Credits and the Results Are Adorable

If you thought Jason Priestley’s little fake punching move in Luke Perry’s face during the opening credits of Beverly Hills, 90210 was adorable, wait until you see Applejack do it to Rainbow Dash.

In honor of the premiere of the second half of its ninth and final season, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic has recreated those iconic credits for the Equestria-loving set.

Welcome to Equestria Hills, where Brandon (Priestley) and Dylan (Perry) are now Applejack and Rainbow Dash; Donna (Tori Spelling) is perfectly cast as Pinkie Pie; Brenda (Shannen Doherty), Kelly (Jennie Garth), and Andrea (Gabrielle Carteris) are Fluttershy, Rarity, and a bespectacled Twilight Sparkle; and Spike has stepped into the role of Brian Austin Green’s David.

Just as the Mane 6 get ready for their final 13 episodes, the 90210 cast is gearing up for a reunion of its own. BH90210 premieres on Aug. 7 on Fox with a “different and fresh” take on the reboot, Spelling tells PEOPLE.

“There are many layers to it,” explains Garth. “There’s the show and then the show within the show. But our characters are part of each of us, so to blend them together feels natural.”

The final episodes of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic kick off Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Discovery Family. Meanwhile, the My Little Pony YouTube channel recently began doing a nostalgia-filled My Little Pony: The Retro Show, which taps into the brand’s ’80s and ’90s history in a Pop-Up Video style.