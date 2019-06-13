Love wins!

Another same-sex cartoon couple is coming to our screens in the upcoming episode of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.

The episode, titled “The Last Crusade,” introduces Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty, a lesbian couple who take care of the character Scootaloo. It has already aired in Europe but will air in the United States on Saturday on Discovery Family.

“I think it’s fantastic that we can show that what truly defines a family is love — that, to me, is the core of My Little Pony,” co-showrunner Nicole Dubuc told Buzzfeed News on Wednesday.

“Nicole and I thought this was a great opportunity to organically introduce an LGBTQ couple in the series, and we asked Hasbro and they approved it,” writer and producer Michael Vogel told the outlet.

“With [co-showrunner] Josh [Haber] and Nicole running the final season together, it was something we all wanted to do — bring this out couple into the final season and make them ‘officially’ a part of the MLP world,” he added. Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty appeared in a 2017 book.

“My Little Pony has always been about friendship and accepting people (or ponies) that are different from you,” Vogel continued. “So it just felt like something important to do.”

Haber added to Buzzfeed that “diversity and representation are important for kids for so many reasons, and it’s my first priority on everything I work on.”

While Vogel told a fan on Twitter that the episode coinciding with Pride Month wasn’t intentional, he said that “it’s coincidence that seems like it was meant to be.”

“Hey hey!!! @NicoleDubuc, @joshhaber and I doin what we can to bring more EQuality to EQuestria!! #PrideMonth” he said in another tweet.

“Love. It isn’t just for breakfast anymore! I get more and more proud of season 9 with every episode. Way to go @NicoleDubuc and @mktoon!” Haber said on Twitter.

The My Little Pony couple’s debut comes just one month after another beloved children’s cartoon introduced a gay couple.

In the Season 22 premiere episode of PBS Kids’ Arthur, it was revealed that the longstanding character Mr. Ratburn is gay, and featured his wedding to another man.

“PBS KIDS programs are designed to reflect the diversity of communities across the nation,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “We believe it is important to represent the wide array of adults in the lives of children who look to PBS KIDS every day.”