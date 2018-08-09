James “L.B.” Bonner‘s cause of death has been ruled a suicide, according to the coroner’s report obtained by multiple outlets.

He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, TMZ reported.

The 30-year-old, who starred on TLC’s My 600-Lb. Life, was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound on Aug. 2, according to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE. He was found by a police officer from South Carolina’s Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Bonner was confirmed dead at the scene, which was nearby to his house.

A representative for the Lexington County Coroner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: From Elmarie Wendel to Anthony Bourdain: Remembering the Stars We’ve Lost in 2018

James "L.B" Bonner L.B. Bonner/Facebook

Before his death, Bonner shared a Facebook post in which he thanked everyone for their support and said he needed to “face his demons,” writing, “I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support throughout my journey.”

Bonner added, “I’ve realized a few things over the last few days and its time that I face my demons head-on. No matter what you change or the efforts you put forth in life, sometimes you just have to take it on the chin and deal with things your own way … Please don’t ever let people you care about not know how you feel.”

The TLC star lost his leg in a car accident in 2013 and turned to food and alcohol to cope with the loss. He weighed 650 pounds at the time of filming.

James "L.B" Bonner TLC

During the course of filming, he got sober and underwent a lap-band surgery, which led to him losing over 400 pounds.

TLC confirmed Bonner’s death on Aug. 3 in a statement that read: “On the show, viewers saw L.B. struggle with obesity following a tragic accident that claimed his right leg. Even though he once weighed 650 pounds, L.B.’s hard work and dedication helped get him in the 200-pound range. His spirit and determination as displayed through his story, quickly made L.B. a fan favorite, and family and friends have taken to L.B.’s Facebook page to commemorate his life.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.