My 600-Lb. Life Star James 'L.B.' Bonner, 30, Found Dead with a Gunshot Wound

James “L.B.” Bonner, a star of TLC’s My 600-Lb. Life, was found dead on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms. He was 30.

In an incident report obtained by PEOPLE, Bonner was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound by a police officer from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The officer was called to the reality star’s South Carolina home by someone concerned for Bonner’s welfare.

Bonner was confirmed dead at the scene which was nearby to his house.

Captain Adam Myrick tells PEOPLE the department is waiting for a coroner’s report listing his cause of death, and that they are not investigating any suspects.

Before his death, Bonner shared a Facebook post in which he thanked everyone for their support and said he needed to “face his demons.”

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support throughout my journey,” he wrote. “I’ve realized a few things over the last few days and its time that I face my demons head on.”

“No matter what you change or the efforts you put forth in life, sometimes you just have to take it on the chin and deal with things your own way,” he continued.

“Again, thank y’all so much,” he added. “Please don’t ever let people you care about not know how you feel…”

In June, he shared a photo of the late Robin Williams on Instagram with the saying, “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be Kind. ALWAYS.”

In the caption of the photo, he wrote, “This is so true, step out your comfort zone to be kind.”

James "LB" Bonner on My 600-Lb. Life TLC

Bonner lost his leg in a car accident in 2013 and turned to food and alcohol to cope with the loss. He weighed 650 pounds at the time of filming.

During the course of filming, the 30-year-old got sober and underwent a lap-band surgery which led to him losing over 400 pounds.

TLC shared a statement on Bonner’s death, writing, “James “LB” Bonner, who appeared on this past season of My 600-lb Life, has sadly passed away.”

“On the show, viewers saw LB struggle with obesity following a tragic accident that claimed his right leg. Even though he once weighed 650 pounds, LB’s hard work and dedication helped get him in the 200-pound range,” the statement read. “His spirit and determination as displayed through his story, quickly made LB a fan-favorite, and family & friends have taken to LB’s Facebook page to commemorate his life.”

“TLC was deeply saddened to hear of LB’s passing and is honored to have shared his honest and courageous story on My 600-lb Life,” it continued.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.