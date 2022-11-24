All the Must-See Photos from the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

From Mariah Carey and Lea Michele to (of course!) the big balloons, there was lots to see in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City's Herald Square

By People Staff
Published on November 24, 2022 02:11 PM
01 of 20

Opening the Show

Dancers cut the ribbon at the start of the 96th-annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade
Alexi J. Rosenfeld/ Getty Images

Dancers cut the ribbon at the start of the 96th Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade. The annual event included 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats and 12 marching bands.

02 of 20

Jimmy Fallon

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Jimmy Fallon was feeling the holiday spirit in a green, pumpkin-decorated sweater.

03 of 20

Lea Michele

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Jennifer Mitchell / SplashNews.com

Lea Michele opened up the show along with the cast from Broadway's Funny Girl.

04 of 20

Big Time Rush

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Big Time Rush brought the layers since it was a chilly day in N.Y.C.

05 of 20

Sean Paul

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The rapper performed his 2005 hit "Temperature" for the NY crowd.

06 of 20

Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The two Modern Family and Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin co-stars were all bundled up while looking over the parade.

07 of 20

Joss Stone

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Singer Joss Stone looked radiant in an all-white ensemble.

08 of 20

Betty Who

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Betty Who appeared to be in good spirits while bundled up.

09 of 20

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks attends the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Noam Galai/Getty Images

The "No Air" singer was seen beaming while riding in on a float.

10 of 20

Tom Turkey Float

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Jeenah Moon/AP/Shutterstock

The famous float led the way down Central Park West during the parade.

11 of 20

Ziggy Marley

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Ziggy Marley performed "Music is Everything" with his kids.

12 of 20

Baby Shark

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The Baby Shark balloon was soaring high during the parade.

13 of 20

Emma Broyles

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Royalty was also in the building, as Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles elegantly waved at the crowd.

14 of 20

Astronaut Snoopy

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Because it wouldn't be the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade without a Snoopy balloon.

15 of 20

Santa Claus

Santa waves from his sleigh during the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Santa brought the Christmas cheer as he waved from his sleigh.

16 of 20

Flula Borg, Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland

Flula Borg, Adam DeVine, and Sarah Hyland attend the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Flula Borg, Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland make silly faces while posing for a pic.

17 of 20

Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick waves to the crowds during the Macy's Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade
JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dionne Warwick happily waved to the crowd during the big parade.

18 of 20

Mario Lopez

Gia Lopez (L) and Mario Lopez attend the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Gotham/GC Images

Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez was joined by daughter Gia atop of the Tom Turkey float.

19 of 20

Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul attends the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Gotham/GC Images

Paula Abdul smiled from ear to ear while all bundled up for the parade.

20 of 20

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey attends the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey, who donned a tiara and red dress, arrived ahead of her performance.

