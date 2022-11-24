All the Must-See Photos from the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

01 of 20 Opening the Show Alexi J. Rosenfeld/ Getty Images Dancers cut the ribbon at the start of the 96th Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade. The annual event included 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats and 12 marching bands.

02 of 20 Jimmy Fallon Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Jimmy Fallon was feeling the holiday spirit in a green, pumpkin-decorated sweater.

03 of 20 Lea Michele Jennifer Mitchell / SplashNews.com Lea Michele opened up the show along with the cast from Broadway's Funny Girl.

04 of 20 Big Time Rush Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Big Time Rush brought the layers since it was a chilly day in N.Y.C.

05 of 20 Sean Paul Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock The rapper performed his 2005 hit "Temperature" for the NY crowd.

06 of 20 Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock The two Modern Family and Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin co-stars were all bundled up while looking over the parade.

07 of 20 Joss Stone Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Singer Joss Stone looked radiant in an all-white ensemble.

08 of 20 Betty Who Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Betty Who appeared to be in good spirits while bundled up.

09 of 20 Jordin Sparks Noam Galai/Getty Images The "No Air" singer was seen beaming while riding in on a float.

10 of 20 Tom Turkey Float Jeenah Moon/AP/Shutterstock The famous float led the way down Central Park West during the parade.

11 of 20 Ziggy Marley Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Ziggy Marley performed "Music is Everything" with his kids.

12 of 20 Baby Shark Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock The Baby Shark balloon was soaring high during the parade.

13 of 20 Emma Broyles Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Royalty was also in the building, as Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles elegantly waved at the crowd.

14 of 20 Astronaut Snoopy Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Because it wouldn't be the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade without a Snoopy balloon.

15 of 20 Santa Claus Noam Galai/Getty Images Santa brought the Christmas cheer as he waved from his sleigh.

16 of 20 Flula Borg, Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland Noam Galai/Getty Images Flula Borg, Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland make silly faces while posing for a pic.

17 of 20 Dionne Warwick JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Dionne Warwick happily waved to the crowd during the big parade.

18 of 20 Mario Lopez Gotham/GC Images Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez was joined by daughter Gia atop of the Tom Turkey float.

19 of 20 Paula Abdul Gotham/GC Images Paula Abdul smiled from ear to ear while all bundled up for the parade.