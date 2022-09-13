23 Singers Who Have Won Emmys, Including Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and More

01 of 14 Lizzo FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Lizzo took home outstanding competition program for her show Lizzo's Watch Out for The Big Grrrls during the 2022 ceremony. Not only did it mark her first Emmy win, but it also got her halfway to EGOT status.

02 of 14 Adele Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Adele received her first Emmy in September 2022 when she took home outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) for Adele: One Night Only. The win makes her only one award away from achieving EGOT status.

03 of 14 Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent Gregory Shamus/Getty Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent all received Emmy wins for their Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which took home outstanding variety special (live) in 2022.

04 of 14 Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson. Jennifer Hudson/Instagram Jennifer Hudson, who first rose to fame on American Idol, recently became an EGOT winner when she took home a Tony in June 2022. As for the "E" in her EGOT, the singer took home outstanding interactive media in 2021 for executive producing the virtual reality animated film Baba Yaga.

05 of 14 Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney Fred Duval/FilmMagic The Beatles singers Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney both took home Emmys in September 2022 when the Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, which they both produced, won outstanding documentary or nonfiction series.

06 of 14 John Legend JC Olivera/WireImage John Legend is one of the few celebrities who have achieved EGOT status. After receiving a Grammy, Oscar, and Tony win, the singer finished off the acronym in 2018 when he took home outstanding variety special (live) for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, in which he starred and served as an executive producer.

07 of 14 Donald Glover Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic While Donald Glover is well-known for his music under the stage name Childish Gambino, he has also had a notable acting career on FX's hit series Atlanta. The show has earned him two wins over the years, including outstanding directing for a comedy series and outstanding lead actor in a comedy series in 2017.

08 of 14 Taylor Swift Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Taylor Swift is a multi-Grammy winner, but she is also an Emmy winner. In 2015, she took home outstanding creative achievement in interactive media - original interactive program for her AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience, which she starred in and executive produced.

09 of 14 Justin Timberlake Dan MacMedan/WireImage Justin Timberlake has received four Emmy wins for his appearances on Saturday Night Live, including outstanding original music and lyrics in 2011, outstanding guest actor in a comedy series in 2011, outstanding guest actor in a comedy series in 2009, and outstanding original music and lyrics in 2007.

10 of 14 Cher John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty In 2003, Cher received an Emmy for outstanding variety, music or comedy special for Cher - The Farewell Tour, which she executive produced.

11 of 14 Barbra Streisand Bob Riha Jr./Getty Over the years, Barbra Streisand has received four Emmy wins for her various TV performances, including outstanding individual performance in a variety or music program in 2001, outstanding individual performance in a variety or music program in 1995, outstanding variety, music or comedy special in 1995, and outstanding individual achievements in entertainment - actors and performers in 1965.

12 of 14 Cyndi Lauper Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Cyndi Lauper took home an Emmy in 1995 when she won outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her appearance on Mad About You.

13 of 14 Paula Abdul Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Though Paula Abdul received a handful of Emmy nominations for American Idol over the years, her first and only win was for outstanding achievement in choreography in 1989 for her work on The Tracey Ullman Show.