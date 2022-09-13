23 Singers Who Have Won Emmys, Including Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and More

From Lizzo to Taylor Swift, take a look back at some of the biggest singers in music who have taken home an Emmy over the years

By
Published on September 13, 2022 05:43 PM
01 of 14

Lizzo

US singer-songwriter Lizzo poses with the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Lizzo took home outstanding competition program for her show Lizzo's Watch Out for The Big Grrrls during the 2022 ceremony. Not only did it mark her first Emmy win, but it also got her halfway to EGOT status.

02 of 14

Adele

CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

Adele received her first Emmy in September 2022 when she took home outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) for Adele: One Night Only. The win makes her only one award away from achieving EGOT status.

03 of 14

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Gregory Shamus/Getty

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent all received Emmy wins for their Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which took home outstanding variety special (live) in 2022.

04 of 14

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson. Jennifer Hudson/Instagram

Jennifer Hudson, who first rose to fame on American Idol, recently became an EGOT winner when she took home a Tony in June 2022. As for the "E" in her EGOT, the singer took home outstanding interactive media in 2021 for executive producing the virtual reality animated film Baba Yaga.

05 of 14

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr and Sir Paul McCartney arrive for the World premiere of "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years" at Odeon Leicester Square on September 15, 2016 in London, England.
Fred Duval/FilmMagic

The Beatles singers Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney both took home Emmys in September 2022 when the Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, which they both produced, won outstanding documentary or nonfiction series.

06 of 14

John Legend

John Legend, winner of the award for outstanding variety special for 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert', poses in the press room during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
JC Olivera/WireImage

John Legend is one of the few celebrities who have achieved EGOT status. After receiving a Grammy, Oscar, and Tony win, the singer finished off the acronym in 2018 when he took home outstanding variety special (live) for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, in which he starred and served as an executive producer.

07 of 14

Donald Glover

Actor Donald Glover poses in the press room at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

While Donald Glover is well-known for his music under the stage name Childish Gambino, he has also had a notable acting career on FX's hit series Atlanta. The show has earned him two wins over the years, including outstanding directing for a comedy series and outstanding lead actor in a comedy series in 2017.

08 of 14

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs during the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Dinner at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Taylor Swift is a multi-Grammy winner, but she is also an Emmy winner. In 2015, she took home outstanding creative achievement in interactive media - original interactive program for her AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience, which she starred in and executive produced.

09 of 14

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake poses with his award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live" in the press room at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre on September 20, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Justin Timberlake has received four Emmy wins for his appearances on Saturday Night Live, including outstanding original music and lyrics in 2011, outstanding guest actor in a comedy series in 2011, outstanding guest actor in a comedy series in 2009, and outstanding original music and lyrics in 2007.

10 of 14

Cher

Singer Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty

In 2003, Cher received an Emmy for outstanding variety, music or comedy special for Cher - The Farewell Tour, which she executive produced.

11 of 14

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand at the 47th Primetime Emmy Awards Show on September 10, 1995, in Pasadena, California.
Bob Riha Jr./Getty

Over the years, Barbra Streisand has received four Emmy wins for her various TV performances, including outstanding individual performance in a variety or music program in 2001, outstanding individual performance in a variety or music program in 1995, outstanding variety, music or comedy special in 1995, and outstanding individual achievements in entertainment - actors and performers in 1965.

12 of 14

Cyndi Lauper

Singer Cyndi Lauper at the 47th Primetime Emmy Awards Show on September 10, 1995, in Pasadena, California.
Bob Riha, Jr./Getty

Cyndi Lauper took home an Emmy in 1995 when she won outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her appearance on Mad About You.

13 of 14

Paula Abdul

Singer Paula Abdul attends the 42nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 16, 1990 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Though Paula Abdul received a handful of Emmy nominations for American Idol over the years, her first and only win was for outstanding achievement in choreography in 1989 for her work on The Tracey Ullman Show.

14 of 14

The Monkees

From left, Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones, Peter Tork, and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees posing with their Emmy award for best comedy series at the 19th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Nesmith, the guitar-strumming member of the 1960s, made-for-television rock band The Monkees, died at home Friday of natural causes, his family said in a statement. He was 78 Obit Mike Nesmith, United States
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

The Monkees took home two Emmy wins in 1967 for their TV show, including outstanding directorial achievement in comedy and outstanding comedy series.

