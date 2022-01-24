Will Arnett Solves Crimes with Annie Murphy, Sharon Stone, Ken Jeong and More in Murderville
There's no telling what will happen next.
Netflix's upcoming improv comedy series will give celebrities a chance to solve fictional crimes with no script. Each episode of the Will Arnett-fronted series features a guest star who wasn't given any background on the crime.
The first trailer for Murderville was released by Netflix on Monday, and the footage shows the celebrity guests — including Ken Jeong, Conan O'Brien, Marshawn Lynch, Annie Murphy, Kumail Nanjiani and Sharon Stone — fumble their way through comedic crime scenes.
The first moments of the trailer show The Masked Singer judge Jeong examining a crime scene alongside Arnett's Gary Seattle and his team when Jeong is prompted to lay in a chalk body outline.
Other moments in the trailer show Stone performing a gory autopsy on a corpse, O'Brien trying to introduce his undercover character with confusing instructions and Lynch evaluating a strange murder weapon.
Arnett's character is a constant throughout the episodes. "For Gary Seattle, every day means a new murder case and new celebrity partner," the trailer says.
"Are you ready to solve a crime?" he asks Schitt's Creek alum Murphy.
From wearing earpieces to extravagant disguises, each celebrity has to improvise their way through the episode before they're asked to guess who committed the crime.
The series is inspired by BBC comedy Murder in Successville, which follows a similar plot.
The British improv comedy aired three seasons between 2015 and 2017 with an emphasis on unscripted, celebrity guest moments. The series also put the power in celebrities' hands to identify the murderer at the end of each episode.
Murderville will be available to stream on Netflix Feb. 3.