The Muppets Are Here for Season 4 of ABC's Extreme Mini-Golf Competition Holey Moley

Commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, as well as sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry are also back for Holey Moley: Fore-Ever!

ABC's extreme mini-golf competition is back for a new season with some familiar faces.

The Muppets are joining the fun in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Holey Moley: Fore-Ever!, season 4 of the obstacle course game show with some of the most wild and wacky mini-golf holes, premiering May 3 on ABC.

Fozzy Bear, Animal and Miss Piggy are all here for the new season, joining commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, along with sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry, as well as some surprise guest stars.

The new season promises to be "a super-collaboration for the ages" with the Muppets making it their mission for the show to stay on the air "fore-ever."

Muppets Credit: The Muppets

Eight contestants will face off in each episode for the golden putter, plaid jacket and their coveted spot in the finals, as they "fly through the air on The Trap-Tee-Zee, dive through Donut Hole, bring their A-game to Holeywood and make their mark on Full Mooney."

Riggle, 52, and Tessitore, 51, previously spoke to PEOPLE about watching the golf talent that takes to the show's insane obstacle course every season.

"Rob and I just absolutely roar every night with what these competitors go through. This year ... the golf skill was much better. I mean, we had former professionals out there, we had Olympians out there, we had folks that took part in the U.S. Open," Tessitore raved in 2020. "And then a lot of people also, who take part in these mini-golf world championships and these world series of putting. So, you do have to be a good golfer, but you have to be able to take a body blow, that's for sure."

"The competitors this year were outstanding. The range of competitors, all of them, retirees all the way to competitive golfers in the U.S. Open, they all had the desire to compete. No matter what we proposed, they were like, 'I'm in. Let's do it, let's do it!'" So, hats off to the competitors," Riggle added.