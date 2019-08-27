These Photos Are Evidence Sophie Turner Had the Best Time at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

In the words of Turner herself..."And that's the tea!"
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 27, 2019 12:20 PM

1 of 10

Her Husband (and the Rest of the Jonas Brothers) Won a VMA for Best Pop Video and Sophie Turner Treated It As Her Own

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

What we’re trying to say is Sophie Turner should have won her own Moon Person for being the life of the VMAs. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

How Could She Not Have the Best Time Dressed Like This? 

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jophie looked like a modern version of Bonnie and Clyde, and if she’s not on every Best Dressed list, we’re revolting. 

3 of 10

She Met Lizzo — That's It! That's the Moment! 

Sophie Turner/Instagram

Two absolute legends in the same photo. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

She Flaunted Her New Friendship In Front of Joe Jonas

Here, we imagine she’s telling Joe Jonas that she is leaving him for Lizzo. They’re getting married now.

Advertisement

5 of 10

She Met Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness 

And the pair looked like old friends. 

6 of 10

A Lot of Iconic Hair in One Photo

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

JVN looks like he is ready to cry tears of joy–We don’t blame him! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

She Heckled Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to Just 'MAKE OUT!' During Their Performance of 'Señorita'

MTV

Sophie, like the rest of the world, was extremely invested in the show of PDA

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

She Cheered Like This Whenever She Got the Chance

MTV

When the cast of The Sopranos came out to present the award for Best Pop Video, Sophie was truly living her best life. Clearly her husband, who’s a Jersey native, has rubbed off on her. 

Advertisement

9 of 10

She Posed Like This With Fellow Tea Sipper (and Woman's World Cup Champion) Alex Morgan

Sophie Turner/Instagram

And that’s, as Sophie would say, the tea. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.