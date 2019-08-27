These Photos Are Evidence Sophie Turner Had the Best Time at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Her Husband (and the Rest of the Jonas Brothers) Won a VMA for Best Pop Video and Sophie Turner Treated It As Her Own
What we’re trying to say is Sophie Turner should have won her own Moon Person for being the life of the VMAs.
How Could She Not Have the Best Time Dressed Like This?
Jophie looked like a modern version of Bonnie and Clyde, and if she’s not on every Best Dressed list, we’re revolting.
She Met Lizzo — That's It! That's the Moment!
Two absolute legends in the same photo.
She Flaunted Her New Friendship In Front of Joe Jonas
Here, we imagine she’s telling Joe Jonas that she is leaving him for Lizzo. They’re getting married now.
She Met Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness
And the pair looked like old friends.
A Lot of Iconic Hair in One Photo
JVN looks like he is ready to cry tears of joy–We don’t blame him!
She Heckled Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to Just 'MAKE OUT!' During Their Performance of 'Señorita'
Sophie, like the rest of the world, was extremely invested in the show of PDA.
She Cheered Like This Whenever She Got the Chance
When the cast of The Sopranos came out to present the award for Best Pop Video, Sophie was truly living her best life. Clearly her husband, who’s a Jersey native, has rubbed off on her.
She Posed Like This With Fellow Tea Sipper (and Woman's World Cup Champion) Alex Morgan
And that’s, as Sophie would say, the tea.