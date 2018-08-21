Excuse us as we cry one single black mascara tear: The Hills is coming back!

MTV announced a reboot of the L.A.-based reality show at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday after some members of the original cast — Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby, Stephanie Pratt and Frankie Delgado — reunited on the red carpet.

The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite original cast members, alongside their children, friends and returning favorites, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles. It is slated to premiere in 2019.

In the first teaser for the series, footage of Los Angeles plays as Stephanie is heard saying, “It’s like we’re all growing up. It’s weird.”

MTV

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

The Hills, a spin-off of Laguna Beach, followed Lauren Conrad as she tried to make a name for herself in the fashion world. The series ran for six seasons from 2006-2010, though Kristin Cavallari took over as the lead for the final season.

RELATED VIDEO: Classic MTV VMAs Fashion

Cavallari opened up about past attempts at a reboot in an interview with PEOPLE in June.

“I was about to sign a deal to do a Hills reunion with E!, and then Heidi and Spencer signed a deal with MTV,” she said. “And they’re such a vital part of The Hills that we couldn’t do it without them. So, it’s been kind of put on hold, but I would love to do it.”

The 31-year-old has her own E! reality show, Very Cavallari, documenting her life in Nashville with husband Jay Cutler as she opens a boutique. They share three children: sons Camden, 5, and Jaxon, 4, and daughter Saylor, 2.

Meanwhile, Conrad, 32, has focused on running her successful companies and welcomed son Liam, 13 months, with husband William Tell.

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.