The Hills Cast Reunites on MTV's Video Music Awards Red Carpet

Wait, what year is it again?

Fans were transported back to the mid-aughts at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Monday night when the stars of The Hills posed for a photo together.

Original cast members Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge and Jason Wahler all smiled together on the red carpet. Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby and Frankie Delgado were also present. Noticeably missing? Whitney Port, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari.

The photo op comes eight years after their hit MTV series aired its final episode.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE the cast was reuniting on the carpet for a “big announcement.”

Could this mean the show is coming back? Fingers crossed. In recent years, the cast has talked about potentially rebooting the reality show, which aired for six seasons from 2006-2010.

“I was about to sign a deal to do a Hills reunion with E!, and then Heidi and Spencer signed a deal with MTV,” Cavallari told PEOPLE in June.

“And they’re such a vital part of The Hills that we couldn’t do it without them,” she added. “So, it’s been kind of put on hold, but I would love to do it.”

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.