RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Cast Recreate Iconic Looks of VMAs Past

Coco Montrese, Alyssa Edwards, Roxxxy Andrews, Phi Phi O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Katya Zamolodchikova, Detox, Tatiana and Alaska all arrived at New York City’s Madison Square Garden Sunday serving some VMA throwback realness.

Montrese took on the rapper’s 1999 purple mermaid-inspired jumpsuit, complete with matching pasty. O’Hara, meanwhile, wore Gaga’s 2010 meat dress, with Alaska rocking Spears’ 2001 "I’m A Slave 4 U" snake.

“We wanted to pay tribute to the legends here,” O’Hara told PEOPLE about their looks, adding that they came together as a cast to decide who would wear what.

“There was actually a lot of fighting,” she added of the process. “We all wanted to be Britney, but we decided to be kind and split it up.”

Other queens took on styles made famous by Kim Kardashian West, Aaliyah and Sia.

Madonna‘s infamous “Like a Virgin” look was even recreated by Minj.

Andrews handmade her Kardashian West-homage. The hand-painted, rhinestone look took her two months to make. “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap,” she joked.”

Only Detox came on the carpet as herself.

She explained to PEOPLE, “It’s my first time at the VMAs. I wanted to be myself, so I came as myself. I’m known for wearing acid colors. I’m like a f—ing box of crayons.”