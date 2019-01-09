MTV's True Life/Now Profiles 17-Year-Old Using His Parents' Money to Get the 'Perfect Booty'

How far will they go?

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal a sneak peek at this week’s episode of MTV’s reboot True Life/Now, which profiles three people willing to stop at nothing for the “perfect booty.”

First up, a 17-year-old asking his parents to pay for a procedure that will transfer fat to his buttocks.

“The price isn’t what’s important to me,” he says.

“But it’s important to us,” they remind him.

There’s also an Army wife willing to put her marriage on the line for the same thing.

“Social media has affected my self-esteem — I don’t love myself,” she admits.

And last but not least, an Instagram star feuds with her loved ones over the procedure.

“[Social media] didn’t go my head,” she insists. “It just showed me what I can do.”

The award-winning docu-series True Life premiered in 1998. The reboot, which premiered last week, uncovers stories of real people immersed in today’s biggest social phenomena, ranging from celebrity fandom to photo-filter addiction.

True Life/Now airs Wednesdays (10 p.m. ET) on MTV.