The world of MTV’s The Challenge is about to get a whole lot bigger for season 33 — and not just because they’re returning to South Africa.
The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which premieres Wednesday, Feb. 6, will see fan-favorite veterans like Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Cara Maria Sorbello, and CT Tamburello team up with rookie prospects from franchises including The Bachelor, Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, American Ninja Warrior, and international stars across the MTV family, including Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach, and Floribama Shore.
In case that’s not enough excitement, a few familiar faces who haven’t competed since Rivals III in 2016 are making their return: Nany Gonzalez and Wes Bergmann.
Here’s how MTV is describing this massive season, which follows the trilogy of Dirty 30, Vendettas, and Final Reckoning (which concluded in December): “Thirty-four competitors from around the globe will battle their way through the most grueling, physical and mental challenges for their share of the $1 million prize. New rules will unfold, alliances will be rehashed and surprising twists will arise in the grittiest, most hardcore season ever.”
“The grittiest, most hardcore season ever.” Yikes.
RELATED: The Challenge‘s Cara Maria Sorbello Slams Paulie Calafiore for Two-Timing Her & Danielle Maltby
Below are the 34 players who will be experiencing that madness, hosted, once again, by T.J. Lavin.
THE VETERANS:
Amanda Garcia – 5 seasons
Ashley Mitchell – 4 seasons
Cara Maria Sorbello – 13 seasons
CT Tamburello – 15 seasons
Da’Vonne Rogers – 2 seasons
Hunter Barfield – 4 seasons
Jenna Compono – 7 seasons
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio – 18 seasons
Kam Williams – 3 seasons
Kyle Christie – 3 seasons
Leroy Garrett – 10 seasons
Nany Gonzalez– 6 seasons
Natalie Negrotti – 3 seasons
Paulie Calafiore – 2 seasons
Wes Bergmann – 11 seasons
Zach Nichols – 8 seasons
THE PROSPECTS:
Alan Valdez – Telemundo personality
Ashley Cain – Ex on the Beach U.K.
Chase McNary – The Bachelorette, Ex on the Beach
Dee Nguyen – Geordie Shore
Georgia Harrison – Love Island
Gus Smyrnios – Floribama Shore
Joao Paulo Andrade – Ex on the Beach Brazil
Josh Martinez – Big Brother
Julia Nolan – Big Brother
Liz Nolan – Big Brother
Mattie Lynn Breaux – Party Down South
Morgan Willett – Big Brother
Natalie Duran – American Ninja Warrior
Shaleen Sutherland – The Bachelor Canada
Stephen Bear – Geordie Shore
Theo Campbell – Love Island
Turabi Camkiran – Survivor Turkey
Zahida Allen – Ex on the Beach
RELATED: The Challenge Star Tony Raines Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Alyssa Giacone
All those rookies aren’t the only new element to expect this time around. MTV is launching “The Challenge Messenger Bot,” which will include trivia, polls, a meme generator, and so much more. Fans can message The Challenge on Twitter and Facebook for all of their pressing questions in real time.
Ahead of the premiere, MTV will air a The Challenge: War of the Worlds: Basic Training launch special on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. ET. Then, season 33, The Challenge: War of the Worlds, premieres Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, immediately followed by The Challenge: War of the Worlds After the Show, hosted by Justina Valentine, at 10 p.m. ET.