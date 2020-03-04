The Challenge: Total Madness Reveals Cast for Season 35 — See Which Vets Will Be Returning

Aneesa Ferreira, Cory Wharton and, of course, Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio will be back when the MTV reality competition premieres on April 1

By Dana Rose Falcone
March 04, 2020 12:30 PM

War of the Worlds 2 may have ended, but Total Madness is about to begin. And, apparently, “it looks like a literal war zone.”

When MTV’s The Challenge returns on April 1 for its 35th season, 28 contestants will compete for the chance to win $1 million. The Challenge: Total Madness will revert to a solo game format and feature 90-minute episodes.

The teaser promises “the most dangerous challenge ever” and host TJ Lavin refers to “the biggest twist we have ever had on The Challenge.” Stephen Bear warns, “This place can turn you mad if you let it.”

MTV is bringing back vets like Wes Bergmann, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Aneesa Ferreira, as well as Brits who have joined the franchise like Kyle Christie, Big T, Melissa Reeves and Jennifer West. War of the Worlds 2 winners Dee Nguyen, Rogan O’Connor, CT Tamburello and Jordan Wiseley will all be back, and Wiseley will once again be joined by his fiancée Tori Deal.

And what’s a season of The Challenge without some rookies? The upcoming turn will feature seven newcomers from reality shows like American Ninja Warrior, Big Brother, Survivor and The Amazing Race.

The Challenge: Total Madness cast.
Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Scroll down for the full list of who will be facing off on The Challenge: Total Madness.

Stephen Bear

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Wes Bergmann

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Mattie Breaux

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Kailah Casillas

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Kyle Christie

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Jenna Compono

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Tori Deal

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Aneesa Ferreira

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Nany Gonzalez

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Josh Martinez

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Ashley Mitchell

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Dee Nguyen

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Rogan O’Connor

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Melissa Reeves

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

CT Tamburello 

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Nelson Thomas

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Jennifer West

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Cory Wharton

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Jordan Wiseley

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Rookies

Asaf Goren

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Previous shows: Big Brother Israel, So You Think You Can Dance, Are You the One?

Bayleigh Dayton

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Previous show: Big Brother

Christopher Jordan “Swaggy C” Williams

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Previous show: Big Brother

Kaycee Clark

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Previous show: Big Brother

Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Previous shows: American Ninja Warrior, Big Brother

Jay Starrett

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Previous show: Survivor

Jennifer Lee

Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Previous show: Amazing Race

The Challenge: Total Madness premieres April 1 at 8 p.m ET on MTV.

