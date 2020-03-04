The Challenge: Total Madness Reveals Cast for Season 35 — See Which Vets Will Be Returning

War of the Worlds 2 may have ended, but Total Madness is about to begin. And, apparently, “it looks like a literal war zone.”

When MTV’s The Challenge returns on April 1 for its 35th season, 28 contestants will compete for the chance to win $1 million. The Challenge: Total Madness will revert to a solo game format and feature 90-minute episodes.

The teaser promises “the most dangerous challenge ever” and host TJ Lavin refers to “the biggest twist we have ever had on The Challenge.” Stephen Bear warns, “This place can turn you mad if you let it.”

MTV is bringing back vets like Wes Bergmann, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Aneesa Ferreira, as well as Brits who have joined the franchise like Kyle Christie, Big T, Melissa Reeves and Jennifer West. War of the Worlds 2 winners Dee Nguyen, Rogan O’Connor, CT Tamburello and Jordan Wiseley will all be back, and Wiseley will once again be joined by his fiancée Tori Deal.

And what’s a season of The Challenge without some rookies? The upcoming turn will feature seven newcomers from reality shows like American Ninja Warrior, Big Brother, Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Scroll down for the full list of who will be facing off on The Challenge: Total Madness.

Stephen Bear

Wes Bergmann

Mattie Breaux



Kailah Casillas

Kyle Christie

Jenna Compono

Tori Deal

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley

Aneesa Ferreira

Nany Gonzalez

Josh Martinez

Ashley Mitchell

Dee Nguyen

Rogan O’Connor

Melissa Reeves

CT Tamburello

Nelson Thomas

Jennifer West

Cory Wharton

Jordan Wiseley

Asaf Goren

Rookies

Previous shows: Big Brother Israel, So You Think You Can Dance, Are You the One?

Bayleigh Dayton

Previous show: Big Brother

Christopher Jordan “Swaggy C” Williams

Previous show: Big Brother

Kaycee Clark

Previous show: Big Brother

Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat

Previous shows: American Ninja Warrior, Big Brother

Jay Starrett

Previous show: Survivor

Jennifer Lee

Previous show: Amazing Race

The Challenge: Total Madness premieres April 1 at 8 p.m ET on MTV.