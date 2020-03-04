The Challenge: Total Madness Reveals Cast for Season 35 — See Which Vets Will Be Returning

Aneesa Ferreira, Cory Wharton and, of course, Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio will be back when the MTV reality competition premieres on April 1
War of the Worlds 2 may have ended, but Total Madness is about to begin. And, apparently, “it looks like a literal war zone.”
When MTV’s The Challenge returns on April 1 for its 35th season, 28 contestants will compete for the chance to win $1 million. The Challenge: Total Madness will revert to a solo game format and feature 90-minute episodes.
The teaser promises “the most dangerous challenge ever” and host TJ Lavin refers to “the biggest twist we have ever had on The Challenge.” Stephen Bear warns, “This place can turn you mad if you let it.”
MTV is bringing back vets like Wes Bergmann, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Aneesa Ferreira, as well as Brits who have joined the franchise like Kyle Christie, Big T, Melissa Reeves and Jennifer West. War of the Worlds 2 winners Dee Nguyen, Rogan O’Connor, CT Tamburello and Jordan Wiseley will all be back, and Wiseley will once again be joined by his fiancée Tori Deal.
And what’s a season of The Challenge without some rookies? The upcoming turn will feature seven newcomers from reality shows like American Ninja Warrior, Big Brother, Survivor and The Amazing Race.
Scroll down for the full list of who will be facing off on The Challenge: Total Madness.
Stephen Bear
Wes Bergmann
Mattie Breaux
Kailah Casillas
Kyle Christie
Jenna Compono
Tori Deal
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio
Tula “Big T” Fazakerley
Aneesa Ferreira
Nany Gonzalez
Josh Martinez
Ashley Mitchell
Dee Nguyen
Rogan O’Connor
Melissa Reeves
CT Tamburello
Nelson Thomas
Jennifer West
Cory Wharton
Jordan Wiseley
RELATED VIDEO: The Challenge‘s Rogan Says That Dee’s Biggest Weakness is Him But She’s Blocked Him
Asaf Goren
Previous shows: Big Brother Israel, So You Think You Can Dance, Are You the One?
Bayleigh Dayton
Previous show: Big Brother
Christopher Jordan “Swaggy C” Williams
Previous show: Big Brother
Kaycee Clark
Previous show: Big Brother
Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat
Previous shows: American Ninja Warrior, Big Brother
Jay Starrett
Previous show: Survivor
Jennifer Lee
Previous show: Amazing Race
The Challenge: Total Madness premieres April 1 at 8 p.m ET on MTV.