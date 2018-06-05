MTV's The Challenge: Final Reckoning Cast Revealed!

This is going to get UGLY.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the cast for the 32nd season of MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning, the third in a trilogy of seasons that began with Dirty 30 and continued with Vendettas. The season, which premieres Tuesday, July 10, brings the competitors to South Africa and forces them to face the consequences of their dirty, vengeful actions from the previous two go-rounds.

Oh, and they’ll have to battle for $1 million… in pairs… with their biggest rivals.

Fan favorites C.T. Tamburello is back, and so is Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

See the full cast below. T.J. Lavin will be back to host.

Amanda Garcia (Original series: Are You The One? season 3)

(Original series: Are You The One? season 3) Angela Babicz (Original series: Bad Girls Club; rookie)

(Original series: Bad Girls Club; rookie) Brad Fiorenza (Original series: 2004’s The Real World: San Diego)

(Original series: 2004’s The Real World: San Diego) Britni Thornton (Original series: Are You the One? season 3)

(Original series: Are You the One? season 3) Cara Maria Sorbello (Original series: Fresh Meat II; last season’s winner)

(Original series: Fresh Meat II; last season’s winner) Chuck Mowery (Original series: Are You the One? season 3; rookie)

(Original series: Are You the One? season 3; rookie) C.T. Tamburello (Original series: The Real World: Paris)

(Original series: The Real World: Paris) Da’Vonne Rogers (Original series: Big Brother 17; rookie)

(Original series: Big Brother 17; rookie) Derrick Henry (Original series: Are You the One? season 5)

(Original series: Are You the One? season 5) Faith Stowers (Original series: Vanderpump Rules; rookie)

(Original series: Vanderpump Rules; rookie) Jemmye Carroll (Original series: 2010’s The Real World: New Orleans)

(Original series: 2010’s The Real World: New Orleans) Jenna Compono (Original series: The Real World: Ex-Plosion)

(Original series: The Real World: Ex-Plosion) Johnny Bananas (Original series: The Real World: Key West)

(Original series: The Real World: Key West) Joss Mooney (Original series: MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach)

(Original series: MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach) Jozea Flores (Original series: Big Brother 18; rookie)

(Original series: Big Brother 18; rookie) Kailah Casillas (Original series: The Real World: Go Big or Go Home )

(Original series: ) Kam Williams (Original series: Are You the One? season 5)

(Original series: Are You the One? season 5) Kayleigh Morris (Original series: MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach)

(Original series: MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach) Kyle Christie (Original series: MTV U.K.’s Geordie Shore)

(Original series: MTV U.K.’s Geordie Shore) Marie Roda (Original series: The Real World: St. Thomas)

(Original series: The Real World: St. Thomas) Melissa Reeves (Original series: MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach)

(Original series: MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach) Natalie Negrotti (Original series: Big Brother 18)

(Original series: Big Brother 18) Nelson Thomas (Original series: Are You the One? season 3)

(Original series: Are You the One? season 3) Paulie Calafiore (Original series: Big Brother 18; rookie)

(Original series: Big Brother 18; rookie) Shane Landrum (Original series: Road Rules: Campus Crawl)

(Original series: Road Rules: Campus Crawl) Sylvia Elsrode (Original series: The Real World: Skeletons)

(Original series: The Real World: Skeletons) Tori Deal (Original series: Are You the One? season 4)

(Original series: Are You the One? season 4) Veronica Portillo (Original series: Road Rules: Semester at Sea)

(Original series: Road Rules: Semester at Sea) Zach Nichols (Original series: The Real World: San Diego 2011)

Johnny’s former friend, Tony Raines, became his biggest foe during Vendettas when Tony sent Bananas into an elimination, which he ultimately lost, but Tony’s noticeably absent from this list. But, then again, so is the 30th competitor…

The Challenge: Final Reckoning premieres July 10 at 9 p.m. on MTV.