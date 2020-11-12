CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor and Wes Bergmann are among those competing on the long-running reality competition series, as well as Olympian Lolo Jones

MTV's The Challenge: Double Agents Reveals Cast for Season 36 — and First Official Podcast

Christmas is coming early for fans of MTV's The Challenge!

Season 36, The Challenge: Double Agents, is debuting on Dec. 9. And, of course, it features some very familiar faces.

In addition to the returns of longtime fan-favorite players CT Tamburello, Wes Bergmann, Aneesa Ferreira, Nany Gonzalez and Ashley Mitchell, Darrell Taylor and Theresa Gonzalez are getting back into the game. Four-time champion Taylor was last seen in 2017's Dirty 30, while Theresa (no relation to Nany) last competed in Battle of the Exes II in 2015.

Of course, they'll be joined by a slew of rookies, including Big Brother's Amber Borzotra, former WWE wrestler Lio Rush and U.S. Olympian Lolo Jones (who competed in the 2017 spinoff, Champs vs. Pros).

And none of them will have to battle last season's champs, Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio and Jenny West.

Image zoom From left: Darrell Taylor, Lolo Jones and Theresa Gonzalez | Credit: karen epstein photography

This season, filmed entirely in Iceland, features an "espionage thriller" theme, according to MTV, and a return to the partner format. Thirty reality stars from around the world will be competing for their share of the $1 million prize.

The new season will have a preview show on Dec. 7, introducing the rookies and offering a sneak peek at what to expect during this unprecedented Arctic season. And on Thursdays after every episode, MTV's Official Challenge Podcast, hosted by Ferreira and Tori Deal, will recap each episode and reveal behind-the-scenes details, from how stunts are created to the food the cast eats and more.

Image zoom The Challenge: Double Agents | Credit: mtv

Below, the full cast of The Challenge: Double Agents:

VETERANS:

Aneesa Ferreira (14th season)

Ashley Mitchell (8th season, 2-time champion)

Big T (3rd season)

Cory Wharton (8th season)

CT Tamburello (18th season, 3-time champion)

Devin Walker (5th season)

Darrell Taylor (9th season, 4-time champion)

Fessy Shafaat (2nd season)

Jay Starrett (2nd season)

Josh Martinez (4th season)

Kam Williams (5th season)

Kaycee Clark (2nd season)

Kyle Christie (6th season)

Leroy Garrett (12th season)

Nany Gonzalez (10th season)

Nelson Thomas (7th season)

Nicole Zanatta (3rd season)

Theresa Gonzalez (7th season)

Tori Deal (5th season)

Wes Bergmann (14th season, 2-time champion)

ROOKIES:

Amber Borzotra (Big Brother)

Amber Martinez (Are You the One?)

Gabby Allen (Love Island, Celebrity Big Brother UK)

Joseph Allen (America’s Got Talent)

Lio Rush (Former WWE Wrestler)

Lolo Jones (U.S. Olympian, Celebrity Big Brother, The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros)

Mechie Harris (Musician, Ex on the Beach)

Nam Vo (Ultimate Beastmaster)

Natalie Anderson (Survivor, Amazing Race)

Olivia "Liv" Jawando (Shipwrecked)

The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified preview special airs Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, and the season premiere of The Challenge: Double Agents airs Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET, both on MTV.