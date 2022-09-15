Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio Is Back — and Has a Powerhouse Partner — for 'The Challenge: Ride or Dies'

The Challenge: Ride or Dies promises an intense battle ahead.

Season 38 of the MTV competition show will have an unexpected twist for the very first time — contestants will get to choose their own partners. "This season, players and viewers will see if the seemingly unbreakable bonds between friends, family and partners survive the competition," according to a press release.

From best friends to exes, the pairs will navigate mental and physical challenges every week in order to win the $1 million prize. Longtime host TJ Lavin is back to run the show.

The season will see the return of The Challenge fan-favorites, including seven-time winner Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Aneesa Ferreira, Laurel Stucky, Darrell Taylor, Kaycee Clark, Nelson Thomas and Jordan Wiseley.

"Being the fact that we're married, we've definitely got the upper hand here," says DJ Sam Bird in the first trailer for the season. Bird will be partnered with his wife, Kailah Casillas.

In another moment in the trailer, Free Agents winner Laurel reacts to seeing Bananas and Nany Gonzalez. "Not Bananas and Nany!" Stucky says in a confessional.

"As much as I want this for me, I also want this for you," says Michele Fitzgerald to partner Jay Starrett. Jay has competed in two seasons of The Challenge but has not won.

"If you don't have the one person you love the most riding for you, then who do you have?" Michelle, a Survivor winner, says later in the trailer.

Are You the One? alum Nurys Mateo says in a confessional, "You're not really here by yourself, you're a two-for-one package the entire time." She is paired two-time finalist Nelson in the new season.

"We're gonna stick together like f---- glue," says Nam Vo, who is partnered with Emmy Russ.

"I never thought in a million years I'd be sitting here with you," Tori Deal says in a confessional with her partner Devin Walker. He adds, "Enemies, frenemies, friends, ride or die!"

In the trailer, Tori and Jordan, who were once engaged, are seen arguing.

Before the new season premieres on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET, the first-ever documentary about The Challenge franchise — The Challenge: Untold History — will premiere next Wednesday.