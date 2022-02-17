MTV's Teen Mom: Family Reunion Renewed for Season 2, as Premiere Date for Teen Mom 2 Is Announced

There's no word on which of the Teen Mom alums will join the second family reunion yet

There's no shortage of Teen Mom on the horizon.

On Tuesday, MTV announced that Teen Mom: Family Reunion has officially been renewed for a second season. The network also revealed that season 11 of Teen Mom 2 will premiere on March 8.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Family Reunion follows the Teen Mom alums as they reunite for a vacation full of drama.

As for Teen Mom 2, the reality series will star Jones, DeJesus, Messer, Cline and Kailyn Lowry returning in a new season of parenthood. A release from MTV states that plotlines will follow the women as they "navigate evolving stages of parenting, family dynamics, careers and love lives."

It also notes the women will be involved with "lawsuits and recovery". A teaser for the series shows one marriage that could fall apart, while Lowry and DeJesus may have to battle each other in court.

One new love story has already been teased through Family Reunion. Messer introduced her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, on the spinoff. The couple had an intimate conversation about how Messer is "trying not to be as guarded" with their relationship.

"I'm trying to accept your kindness," she said to Mobley. "I need to let the walls come down and I'm scared to let the walls come down."