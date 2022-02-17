MTV's Teen Mom: Family Reunion Renewed for Season 2, as Premiere Date for Teen Mom 2 Is Announced
There's no shortage of Teen Mom on the horizon.
On Tuesday, MTV announced that Teen Mom: Family Reunion has officially been renewed for a second season. The network also revealed that season 11 of Teen Mom 2 will premiere on March 8.
Family Reunion follows the Teen Mom alums as they reunite for a vacation full of drama.
Though season 1 of the series, which is currently airing on MTV, featured Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones and Farrah Abraham, MTV has not announced which moms will join the cast for the second season.
As for Teen Mom 2, the reality series will star Jones, DeJesus, Messer, Cline and Kailyn Lowry returning in a new season of parenthood. A release from MTV states that plotlines will follow the women as they "navigate evolving stages of parenting, family dynamics, careers and love lives."
It also notes the women will be involved with "lawsuits and recovery". A teaser for the series shows one marriage that could fall apart, while Lowry and DeJesus may have to battle each other in court.
One new love story has already been teased through Family Reunion. Messer introduced her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, on the spinoff. The couple had an intimate conversation about how Messer is "trying not to be as guarded" with their relationship.
"I'm trying to accept your kindness," she said to Mobley. "I need to let the walls come down and I'm scared to let the walls come down."
He answered with full support: "I'm not planning to do this temporarily. I haven't been in a relationship in a minute so I'm not just doing this s— for fun. I plan on being here for a long time."