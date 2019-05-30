MTV Revokes The Chi Actor Jason Mitchell’s Award Nomination over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

MTV has decided to cut Jason Mitchell from the list of nominees at the network’s Movie and TV Awards airing next month, following reports of alleged sexual misconduct.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, MTV confirmed they would be revoking the actor’s nomination for his role in the Showtime series The Chi, which he was dropped from last week as a result of the allegations.

“In light of recent developments, we have removed Jason Mitchell as a nominee,” an MTV spokesperson said to THR.

Mitchell, 32, was one of five nominees for best performance in a show. The remaining nominees are Emilia Clarke, Elisabeth Moss, Kiernan Shipka and Gina Rodriguez.

Mitchell was fired on May 21 from both the Lena Waithe series and upcoming Netflix comedy Desperados following actress Tiffany Boone’s claims of sexual harassment.

He was also reportedly dropped by his agency, UTA, as well as his management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

THR reported that Boone told Fox 21 (the company that produces The Chi) producers she could no longer work with Mitchell, and she was released from the show “at her request” while he remained on board.

The second-season The Chi showrunner Ayanna Floyd also filed a complaint with HR about Mitchell’s conduct, according to THR.

“When I took the helm in season two, it was Lena who informed me of the issues between Jason Mitchell and Tiffany Boone from season one, and that Tiffany was thinking of leaving the show because of it,” Floyd said in a statement to THR. “As a result of this information, I discussed Tiffany’s claims with the studio’s HR department and set up HR presentations for the writers, cast and crew. Ultimately, everyone was well aware of Jason’s behavior and his multiple HR cases, including Lena, the creator and an executive producer of the show, who is very involved at the studio and network level.”

According to THR, Mitchell’s costars Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp and Robbie Amell all had further complaints about the actor, although they were not disclosed.

In 2016, he was investigated for assault after he allegedly threw an 18-year-old woman to the ground in a Boston hotel, according to TMZ. He was not arrested, per TMZ.

Mitchell broke onto the scene in 2015, when he starred as NWA rapper Eazy-E in the musical biopic Straight Outta Compton. He has also starred in Kong: Skull Island, Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, and the Oscar-nominated Netflix film Mudbound.

Mitchell’s rep did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The 2019 MTV TV and Movie Awards, hosted by Zachary Levi, will air June 18.