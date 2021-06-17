The upcoming installment of the long-running MTV competition series will take place in Croatia

The Challenge Renewed for Season 37: 'This Is Gonna Be the Most Epic Season Yet,' T.J. Lavin Says

The Challenge continues on.

The long-running MTV competition series will return for a 37th season, taking place in Croatia, host T.J. Lavin announced in a video on Thursday.

"This is gonna be the most epic season yet," Lavin, 44, asserts in the teaser.

Lavin hinted at the upcoming installment in the season 36 finale, when he opened up a laptop in a dark room and activated a new challenge.

MTV has yet to announce a theme for season 37.

Season 36, The Challenge: Double Agents, took the Challengers to Iceland to compete for a $1 million prize. Vet Chris "CT" Tamburello and rookie Amber Borzotra won first place in what he referred to as "the most intense challenge I've ever been on," he told PEOPLE.

"For my rookie season, it to be so cutthroat wasn't easy," Borzotra, 33, added. "Everything always changing was the hardest thing for me mentally. But I did have some great times and I now have some lifelong friends. That's the best thing I can take from this. Because after the money's gone, I still have those relationships and this now new family and this game that I love."

Kam "Killer" Williams and Cory Wharton finished in second place and split $100,000. Williams' boyfriend Leroy Garrett - who placed third in the final with partner and longtime friend Nany Gonzalez - announced going into season 36 that he planned to retire from The Challenge after Double Agents.

When asked at part two of the Double Agents reunion show whether he'd be sticking to that decision, Garrett, 36, responded, "One million percent. Running that final with Nany and finishing with her and what we have right here, that was kind of like the icing on the cake."

Williams, 26, said she supported his decision "100 percent," but that she would still be up for participating in future seasons of The Challenge without Garrett.