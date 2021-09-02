MTV Renews Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for Season 5, Adds Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi to Cast

The season 4 finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV

The family vacation continues!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been renewed for season 5, MTV announced Thursday — the same day as the season 4 finale.

Ortiz-Magro, 35, temporarily left the show in May to seek medical treatment for "mental health issues." Last week, he said that he is celebrating four months of sobriety and plans to return to Jersey Shore.

"I feel great. Four months sober. I quit drinking, got engaged, full-time father, you know, living a good life," he told TMZ. The reality star shares 3-year-old daughter Ariana with ex Jen Harley, and is engaged to Saffire Matos.

"I stepped away [from Jersey Shore] to deal with my mental health, be a father to my child, be a fiancé to my woman," he said. "I'll be back and, you know, all the fans love me and I love them too, so I'm going to give them what they want and I'll see them soon."

While Polizzi, 33, hasn't been a regular cast member in season 4, she does make an appearance in Thursday night's finale.

Retweeting news of the renewal and her addition to the cast, Polizzi wrote, "Get ready for more s--- shows."

DelVecchio, 41, shared his excitement for the upcoming new season.