MTV Will Reboot Daria, The Real World and Made Among Slate of New Shows

Millenials will get to experience several MTV shows that were once popular in the ’90s.

MTV announced the reboots of Daria, The Real World and Made on Thursday to officially kick off the launch of MTV Studios, the network’s new leg of programming for subscription video on demand (SVOD).

The animated comedy, Daria & Jodie, will reimagine the 1990s feminist series about cartoon queen of deadpan Daria Morgendorffer and her high school friend, Jodie Landon, as they “deconstruct popular culture, social classes, gender and race,” according to MTV. The original series was canceled in 2002 but was briefly brought back on-air for one week in July 2012.

Daria MTV/Everett Collection

The Real World, which was first launched in 1992 and is the longest-running program in MTV history, will be returning after it quietly disappeared following the 2017 finale of its 32nd season, Real World Seattle: Bad Blood.

Made will once again be giving young underdogs the opportunity to team with experts for life coaching and reinventions.

Also returning is a live-action remake of the animated sci-fi series Aeon Flux.

RELATED: Missed the MTV Movie & TV Awards? These Are the Moments You Need to Know About

MTV

Daria & Jodie, The Real World and Aeon Flux have all been pitched to streaming platforms including Hulu, Netflix and Apple.

New shows on the horizon are The Valley, a Hills-like reality series about a group of 20-somethings living in Nogales, Arizona, a town along the border of the U.S. and Mexico.

In addition, MTV’s Straight Up Ghosted will follow young people trying to reconnect with lost friends, lovers and family members and confront them.