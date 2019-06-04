MTV Is Rebooting Punk'd and Singled Out

Television reboot fever is going strong.

On Tuesday, MTV Studios announced a deal with Quibi, a mobile-first media technology platform, to reinvent two of its iconic franchises: Punk’d and Singled Out.

Available exclusively on Quibi, both will be reimaginations of the pop culture classics and each will feature 20 new episodes of under 10 minutes in length, offering an optimal viewing experience for those on the go.

Punk’d, the beloved hidden camera show created by Ashton Kutcher, originally ran on MTV from 2003-2007. A brief revival aired in 2012, followed by a reboot on BET hosted by King Bach and DeStorm Power.

Now that technology can really augment reality, the upcoming Punk’d reboot promises to pull the boldest pranks on the biggest stars in Hollywood.

The dating game show Singled Out originally ran on MTV from 1995-1998. It was hosted by Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy until Carmen Electra replaced McCarthy for the last season and a half.

On the upcoming reboot, anyone and everyone will be able to find love no matter their sexual preference.

“This deal builds on MTV’s strategy of reinventing our iconic shows to reach new audiences on pioneering new platforms like Quibi,” said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV. “We are excited to be working with Jeffrey, Doug and the Quibi team to reinvent Punk’d and Singled Out for a new generation of fans.”

“For the generation who grew up watching Punk’d and Singled Out on MTV, this represents a long overdue reboot of two well-loved shows,” said Doug Herzog, Quibi. “It’s also an opportunity to bring these enduring and classic MTV franchises to a brand new audience on our exciting new platform.”