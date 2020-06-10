MTV Cuts Ties with Taylor Selfridge, Pulls Teen Mom Special over Past Racially Insensitive Tweets

Taylor Selfridge's time on MTV is over.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, the network confirms that Selfridge's special with boyfriend Cory Wharton, Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special, was pulled off the air. MTV has also ended its working relationship with the reality star after she faced backlash for past racially insensitive tweets.

"MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media," an MTV spokesperson tells PEOPLE exclusively. "MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice."

Selfridge addressed her departure in an Instagram post, saying she would like "move on and continue to be the best version of myself."

"As you guys know already our special didn't air tonight. I made the decision last week to not film the next season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter," she wrote. "I don't believe the reality tv lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life. With current events being what they are and reality tv being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect."

She continued: "Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family."

An episode of Catfish aired in place of the special.

Selfridge, 26, came under fire earlier this week after racially insensitive tweets from 2012 resurfaced online.

During season 8 of Teen Mom OG, Selfridge apologized for her past comments while having a conversation with Wharton's ex, Cheyenne Floyd.

"At the time, because I was younger, I wasn't thinking it was anything negative. I thought 'Oh, this is funny' or something like that, but it's not," she said. "This happened a long time ago."

"That's my biggest mistake," she added. "I just had to grow up, honestly. I had to experience other places."

Just hours before the special was set to premiere, Wharton, 29, expressed his excitement for the episode, saying he was eager to bring viewers into "one of the happiest days of my life."

"I know that there’s a lot going on in this country right now, but you guys know me I always try to stay positive," he wrote. "In order for things to get better they have to get worse first and I feel like we’re on the right track. But tonight I had the pleasure of shooting a one hour special about the birth of my youngest daughter Mila Mae Wharton. You guys all remember COVID-19!!! Yeah **** that virus. During a Worldwide pandemic, I had one of the happiest days of my life and now I get to share it with you guys. You’ll see ALL the struggles it wasn’t always smiles and rainbows. Love you guys thank you for all the support throughout the years."

The special, created entirely with self-recorded footage, was set to take fans inside the final weeks of Selfridge's pregnancy as they faced the reality of a global pandemic due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). With their home state of California under a strict shelter-in-place order, the couple was forced to figure out how to quarantine together and adapt their labor plans.

Wharton and Selfridge welcomed their first child together, daughter Mila Mae, on April 22. Wharton, 29, is also father to 3-year-old daughter Ryder, with Floyd.

Along with Teen Mom OG, Selfridge appeared on MTV's Are You The One and Ex on the Beach.

