Nikki Glaser is hosting the show one day after Leslie Jones hosted the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED is honoring some of the most dramatic reality television shows and its stars.

Monday's ceremony, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, is airing one day after the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards were held live at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Different from Sunday's star-studded affair, which honored both movies and television, the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED focuses on reality TV. Among the shows being honored is Jersey Shore, which was previously announced to be the recipient of the inaugural Reality Royalty lifetime achievement award.

See below for the list of winners, in bold.

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST DATING SHOW

90 Day Fiancé

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Legendary

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (presented by SONIC® Drive-In)

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY/GAME SHOW

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out

Ridiculousness

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer: Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness

RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race

T.J. Lavin: The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish: Kids Say the Darndest Things

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D'Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT

Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn: Selling Sunset

Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman: Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race

Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson: Legendary

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (ITV)

¡Nailed it! México

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry

Break the Silence: The Movie

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

The Bee Gees: How Can you Mend a Broken Heart

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears

Tina