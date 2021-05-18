MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED: The List of Winners (Updating)
Nikki Glaser is hosting the show one day after Leslie Jones hosted the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED is honoring some of the most dramatic reality television shows and its stars.
Monday's ceremony, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, is airing one day after the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards were held live at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
Different from Sunday's star-studded affair, which honored both movies and television, the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED focuses on reality TV. Among the shows being honored is Jersey Shore, which was previously announced to be the recipient of the inaugural Reality Royalty lifetime achievement award.
See below for the list of winners, in bold.
BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST DATING SHOW
90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette
BEST REALITY CAST
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
Legendary
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (presented by SONIC® Drive-In)
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
BEST COMEDY/GAME SHOW
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
Ridiculousness
BEST HOST
Nicole Byer: Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness
RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race
T.J. Lavin: The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish: Kids Say the Darndest Things
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D'Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
BEST FIGHT
Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn: Selling Sunset
Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman: Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race
Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian: Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson: Legendary
BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry
Break the Silence: The Movie
Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
Taylor Swift: Miss Americana
The Bee Gees: How Can you Mend a Broken Heart
The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears
Tina
