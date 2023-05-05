Entertainment TV MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Nixes Live Show After Scrapping Red Carpet amid Writers' Strike The show will pivot to a clip-based awards ceremony instead as members of the Writers Guild of America continue their strike By Joelle Goldstein Joelle Goldstein Instagram Twitter Joelle Goldstein is the Staff Editor of TV for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle helps oversee all things TV, and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians, America's Got Talent, Love Is Blind and Dancing with the Stars for her "work" responsibilities. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 5, 2023 09:38 PM Photo: Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will not be going on as planned. The May 7 awards show, which was initially set to be hosted by Drew Barrymore before she bowed out, is now shifting away from a live ceremony amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events at Paramount Global, and an executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, confirmed the change of plans. "As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards' show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we're pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year," Gillmer said. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Drew Barrymore Steps Down as MTV Movie & TV Awards Host Days Before Show to Support Writers Strike The news comes hours after the WGA labor union announced its plan to hold a demonstration at the event amid its dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). "Writers Guild of America will picket the MTV Movie and TV Awards at 5pm PT on Sunday, May 7 at Barker Hanger in Los Angeles #WGASTRIKE," the organization said in a tweet. The WGA, a labor union that represents more than 1,000 entertainment writers who work across film, television, news and online media, went on strike because the deadline for a new contract passed on May 1 this year without a ratified film and scripted TV contract. Writers have been seeking a major overhaul in compensation for streaming residuals, as well as higher pay overall, greater protections and a solution to the increase of "mini-rooms," in which a small group of writers pen multiple scripts for a show's potential first season prior to production beginning. The threat of a strike haunted Hollywood in the days leading up to the contract expiration deadline — and after failed negotiations, the announcement made by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) Monday night forced the WGA to stop work and take action. Everything to Know About the Hollywood Writers Guild Strike, Including the TV Shows and Movies Affected Over the last few days, members of the WGA and celebrities alike have been picketing outside major studios in Hollywood and New York City in hopes of getting their contract requirements were addressed. Then, on Thursday, Barrymore, 48, bowed out of emceeing the MTV Movies & TV Awards on Thursday in solidarity with union members. She is expected to appear in pre-recorded segments during this year's awards broadcast and agreed to return to host the show in 2024. "I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," Barrymore said in a statement. "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of [writers'] creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me." She added that she expects to join the show next year, "when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive." That same day, MTV confirmed there would be no red carpet ahead of the event. Other stars who were planning to attend Sunday's awards show have also since dropped out, per Deadline. Drew Barrymore. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Pete Davidson, Cynthia Nixon and More Stand in Solidarity with the Writers' Strike In addition to the MTV Movie & TV Awards, several productions are feeling the impact of the movement involving a dispute between the WGA's labor union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Late-night shows including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Late Night with Seth Meyers are airing repeats while on hiatus. This Week Tonight with John Oliver, Real Time with Bill Maher and The Daily Show are also on break. Also feeling the heat are scripted shows like Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets and Cobra Kai. Meanwhile, production on shows like The View and House of the Dragon is continuing despite the strike. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, with simulcasting across BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.