Nick Viall Makes Red Carpet Debut with Girlfriend Natalie Joy at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Bachelor alum and his girlfriend dated quietly for several months before going Instagram official in January

Nick Viall and his girlfriend Natalie Joy are now red carpet official after making their first appearance together during the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted.

On Sunday night, the couple looked dapper while attending the awards show in Los Angeles with Viall, 40, donning a white shirt and black blazer for the occasion, paired with pants and sneakers. Joy stood by her man's side wearing a black and gold embroidered mini dress.

Captioning a photo of the two on the red carpet with Joy gazing into her boyfriend's eyes, the Bachelor alum joked, "This was her first time so she didn't know to look at the camera."

The surgical technologist also shared another photo from her red carpet debut saying, "can't script this," along with a montage from the night.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Over the past few months, Viall has been more open about his relationship, posting more with Joy on social media. The couple dated quietly for several months before going Instagram official in January.

"She's great for him," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

And Joy has already made a good impression on Viall's group of Bachelor Nation friends. The former Bachelor and his girlfriend spent time with two fellow franchise alums, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, back in March. At the time of the outing, Iaconetti posted a photo of the four on Instagram while gushing over the new couple.

"She's everything we hoped he'd find," Iaconetti wrote of Joy. "Perfect complement."

Viall previously opened up about his relationship during an episode of his Viall Files podcast, sharing that the two connected after she slid into his Instagram messages. He said he's "super happy" with Joy and that the relationship together is "fun."

"I have those moments of gratitude and thankfulness," he said. "There's moments where I'm like, 'You're really great and I'm really happy you're a part of my life.'"