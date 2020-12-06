Vanessa Hudgens Talks Hosting 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards and What to Expect

"It's really great to be able to come here and celebrate and to be able to uplift people during these times," Vanessa Hudgens said

Vanessa Hudgens is gearing up to host the upcoming 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

“I’m really excited about a lot of things for the show this year," the actress, 31, said ahead of the show on Sunday. "First off, it’s the first-ever GOAT awards, which is really fun. I love hosting, so to be able to do it during 2020 is a nice mix-up."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hosting a show during this time is, you know, a little weird. A lot more COVID testing, but it’s really great to be able to come here and celebrate and to be able to uplift people during these times," the High School Musical alum added.

The 90-minute special, which is set to honor the biggest and best moments in movies and TV from the '80s until now, will celebrate the greatest stars and moments by presenting the "GOATs" across the following categories: Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your Ass Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

"Fans are gonna have a lot to look forward to on Sunday," Hudgens said. "We are all about the GOATs here, so we are going to get the greatest of all time and we deserve that after the year that we have had."

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The show will also feature performances from Sia, Travis Barker and Steve Aoki.

"I'm stoked to be performing with one of my good friends at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time," Aoki told MTV when the performances were announced. "Not only will we be celebrating the best of the best pictures with the iconic music that pushed them forward, but we have some surprises for you all as well. Make sure to tune in, and celebrate these epic films with us."

The show was originally intended for a June air date but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Variety.