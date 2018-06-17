Nick Jonas Goes Solo at the MTV Movie & TV Awards — Where's Priyanka Chopra?

And the award for hottest couple on the red carpet goes to…

As his relationship with Priyanka Chopra heats up, Nick Jonas hit the red carpet alone at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday.

Jonas rocked a black leather jacket as he posed for photos.

Jonas, 25, and Chopra, 35, have been dating for a couple of weeks.

While the relationship might still be new, the couple hinted they were getting serious last weekend, when Chopra accompanied her new beau to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE exclusively. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”

RELATED: Big Apple Date Night! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Step Out for N.Y.C. Dinner After Meeting His Family

The couple jetted into JFK airport together last week and then headed to New Jersey for the fête, which was attended by Jonas’s brother Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle and many of their extended family.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra George Pimentel/WireImage

“Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well,” said the source. “She fit right in!”

An insider previously told PEOPLE Jonas and Chopra stayed in touch after hitting it off last year but have been getting more serious over the last several weeks.

“They’re flirtatious and have been hanging out and text all the time,” said the source, who added that the relationship is still “very casual.”

Jonas and Chopra stepped out for a romantic date night in New York City on Tuesday.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, air Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.