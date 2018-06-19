Millie Bobby Brown Speaks Out Against Bullying at MTV Movie & TV Awards After Quitting Twitter

Millie Bobby Brown used her acceptance speech at the 2018 Movie & TV Awards to speak out against online bullying, days after she deleted her Twitter account for the very same reason.

The Stranger Things actress, 14, won best performance in a show for the second year in a row. And though she wasn’t at the show due to a split kneecap, Brown still made an impression with her passionate words.

“I want you to know how grateful I am to those that support me,” Brown said. “Since I know there are many young people watching this, and even to the adults too, they could probably use the reminder that I was taught — that if you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say it.”

“There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it and either should any of you,” Brown added. “If you need a reminder of how worthy you are, and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram.”

Millie Bobby Brown MTV

Brown deleted her Twitter account on Thursday amid a sea of homophobic memes which attributed hateful comments and beliefs about the LGBTQ community to her.