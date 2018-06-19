Millie Bobby Brown Speaks Out Against Bullying at MTV Movie & TV Awards After Quitting Twitter

Millie Bobby Brown used her acceptance speech at the 2018 Movie & TV Awards to speak out against online bullying, days after she deleted her Twitter account for the very same reason.
The Stranger Things actress, 14, won best performance in a show for the second year in a row. And though she wasn’t at the show due to a split kneecap, Brown still made an impression with her passionate words.
“I want you to know how grateful I am to those that support me,” Brown said. “Since I know there are many young people watching this, and even to the adults too, they could probably use the reminder that I was taught — that if you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say it.”
“There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it and either should any of you,” Brown added. “If you need a reminder of how worthy you are, and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram.”
Brown deleted her Twitter account on Thursday amid a sea of homophobic memes which attributed hateful comments and beliefs about the LGBTQ community to her.
The posts were frequently paired with the hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown, a hashtag which first appeared online in November but resurfaced again in June — which also happens to be Pride Month. The origins of the memes remain unclear.
Brown is a frequent supporter for the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.
While her primary Twitter account is no longer active, she does have a second verified account, @Milliestopshate. In her social media bio, she writes, “I want this account to share love and positivity. Let’s stop bullying.”
She also remains active on Instagram.
Stranger Things went into the MTV Movie & TV Awards with a total of seven nominations. Among the prizes the show won was the coveted best show trophy.
While Brown wasn’t in attendance, her costars Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Sadie Sink (Max) and Noah Schnapp (Will) were all there.
The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards — filmed Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and hosted by Tiffany Haddish — aired Monday (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.