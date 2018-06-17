Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Have a Girls Night Out at MTV Movie & TV Awards as Kylie Bails

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner had a girls night out at the MTV Movie & TV Awards this weekend while another member of the famous family was noticeably absent.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians Star, 37, and her mom, 62, posed for the photos together ahead of the awards show in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday night.

Kardashian West, with her hair braided into cornrows, paired a glittering silver sequined skirt with a white a crop top, while the family matriarch, 62, opted for the white double-breasted blazer and black pants.

Kylie Jenner was also expected to make an appearance, but the new mom was nowhere to be seen on the carpet ahead of the show. (Keeping Up with the Kardashians is nominated for best reality series/franchise.)

Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kris Jenner. Frazer Harrison/Getty

The outing comes just hours after Kardashian West documented her latest cuddle session with her 5-month-old daughter Chicago on social media.

She spent Friday in New York City celebrating daughter North West’s 5th birthday. She and Kanye West are also parents to 2½-year-old son Saint.

Earlier on Saturday, her interview with The Van Jones Show aired on CNN. She and Jones discussed Alice Johnson, who received a presidential pardon after spending 21 years in prison thanks to Kardashian West lobbying President Donald Trump for her release.

She was also asked whether she would ever consider running for president, saying, “I don’t really think that’s even on my mind.”

Meanwhile, Travis Scott, her sister’s boyfriend and father to her 4-month-old baby Stormi, posted an image to Instagram Stories featuring himself and their little girl Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian West.

The 20-year-old reality star and cosmetics mogul recently deleted all photos showing Stormi’s face from social media.

In the comments section of a makeup-free selfie she posted featuring just a peek of her baby girl, users inquired as to why face-on photos of Stormi had been erased from Jenner’s Instagram account.

“Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” she replied, according to E! News.

Kris Jenner. Frazer Harrison/Getty

On Tuesday, a source divulged to PEOPLE that Jenner “couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans,” but had a change of heart once she became privy to some negative online dialogue.

“She posted pictures, because she was so excited to be a mom. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place,” said the insider, noting that “people have been making nasty comments” about Jenner’s baby girl.

“Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative,” added the source. “She might reconsider in the future, but for now, she won’t post any more photos of Stormi’s face.”

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, air Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.