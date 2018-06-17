Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Steps Out After Arrest for Battery at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Farrah Abraham is making a splash on the red carpet just three days after being released from jail.

The Teen Mom alum, 27, turned heads at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, wearing black sequined pants along with a tuxedo jacket and white buttoned-down shirt topped with a dangling bowtie.

Her daughter Sophia Abraham, 9, joined her on the red carpet wearing a white dress.

The weekend outing comes after Abraham was arrested Wednesday following an alleged altercation with a Beverly Hills Hotel employee.

Farrah Abraham.

Abraham said nothing as she walked out of the jail hours later, wearing a two-piece white and leaf-patterned outfit inspired by the hotel’s signature palm wallpaper, which she said was custom designed by Pretty Little Thing.

The former TV reality star was wearing the same clothing when she was arrested earlier that morning.

PEOPLE confirmed the arrest earlier on Wednesday, with a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department saying police responded to the hotel “for a report of a disturbance inside the hotel restaurant.”

Abraham shared a post of her release on Instagram Wednesday evening, writing, “Looking great in @prettylittlething – No charges & no jail time.”

Farrah Abraham (L) and Sophia Abraham.

“I chose this life and I handle being targeted as a public figure & public punching bag ALL is Fair In Farrah’s world I will never believe the lies that people need to sell to make a dollar off me- Happy it’s all recorded and documented as I should never feel unsafe and be targeted at a hotel I’m staying at The Beverly Hills hotel truly allowed misconduct by staff to a paying guest there’s no need for me or anyone else to be treated this way,” she wrote.

“The Beverly Hills Police officers should stop having power trips and lying and selling stories to TMZ, while you let all of Beverly Hills be robbed, car break ins, stealing go on…,” Abraham continued. “Focus on really protecting the public and doing good for Beverly Hills instead of creating made up problems. #farrahabraham.”

The former Teen Mom OG star was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing. She was booked and held on a $500 bail. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has not charged Abraham, but her court date is on Aug. 13, the spokesperson told PEOPLE.

RELATED: Farrah Abraham Arrested After Fighting with Beverly Hills Hotel Employee

In a video obtained by TMZ, the Teen Mom alum can be heard berating officers after the incident.

“If you want to f—ing bulls— me and if you want to act like I’m not a real adult, go f— yourself and go f— your self and go f— yourself,” she said. “It’s pathetic. … Where am I battering anyone? … I did not attack or batter or hurt or injure anyone.”

Abraham’s rep told PEOPLE, “This situation has been blown out of proportion.”

“Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon,” the rep continued. “A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards of herself. She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethics and pushes herself harder than her team recommend sometimes. Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened. She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality TV show for many years.”

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, air Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.