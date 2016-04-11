MTV's Breakthrough Performance Winner Daisy Ridley Gives Props to The Force Awakens for Recognizing Diversity 'in a Positive Way'

[BRIGHTCOVE “20999352” “” “peoplenow” “auto” ]Daisy Ridley took home the best breakthrough performance award at the MTV Movie Awards for her role as the lightsaber-wielding heroine Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“It feels especially amazing to be part of a film that represents all genders – two genders – all races and all ages in a positive way,” Ridley said as she accepted the award.

The weekend was extra special for Ridley, who turned 24 on Sunday.

“Bringing in my 24th year with JJ @mtv Movie Awards!” Ridley captioned an Instagram photo of herself alongside director J.J. Abrams. “Thank you so much to everyone that voted for Breakthrough and Movie #starwars #theforceawakens.”

She posed a smiling photo of herself holding her Golden Popcorn figurine.

She captioned the photo, “Wooooop!!! … I love you guys thank you!!!”

The MTV Movie Awards aired Sunday at 8 p.m. E.T. on MTV