Mad Max: Fury Road's Charlize Theron Dedicates MTV Movie Awards Win to Daughter August, 'My Own Little Furiosa'
Charlize Theron accepted the best female performance trophy "on behalf of all the little furiosas out there: You are the true warriors"
Charlize Theron dedicated her best female performance win at the MTV Movie Awards to warrior women everywhere – and to one in particular.
“Tonight I accept this award on behalf of my own little Furiosa: my daughter, August Simone,” the Mad Max: Fury Road star said of the daughter she adopted last July.
Theron, 40, also pointed out that her role showed the raw power of women, something she hopes can inspire others.
“The story of Fury Road is in part a story of the power of women and the power to create our own destinies,” she said, later adding that she dedicates the award not just to her daughter but on “behalf of all the Furiosas out there: You are the true warriors.”
Theron accepted the award from Miles Teller, and made sure she did not forget her son, Jackson, during her acceptance speech.
“I want to thank my beautiful son Jackson for putting a smile on my face every day,” she said of the boy she adopted in 2012. “He was with me while I made this film.”