Charlize Theron dedicated her best female performance win at the MTV Movie Awards to warrior women everywhere – and to one in particular.

“Tonight I accept this award on behalf of my own little Furiosa: my daughter, August Simone,” the Mad Max: Fury Road star said of the daughter she adopted last July.

Theron, 40, also pointed out that her role showed the raw power of women, something she hopes can inspire others.

“The story of Fury Road is in part a story of the power of women and the power to create our own destinies,” she said, later adding that she dedicates the award not just to her daughter but on “behalf of all the Furiosas out there: You are the true warriors.”

Theron accepted the award from Miles Teller, and made sure she did not forget her son, Jackson, during her acceptance speech.