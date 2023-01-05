Todrick Hall Talks 'Scandal,' Brad Goreski Gets Fierce in MTV's Gay Power Players Show 'Real Friends of WeHo'

A group of six "fierce" friends is ready to take fans inside their exciting lives living it up in West Hollywood.

MTV announced its upcoming reality series The Real Friends of WeHo on Thursday by unveiling its all-star cast of pals alongside a teaser trailer. Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer and singer Todrick Hall, actor Curtis Hamilton, CEO of Buttah Skincare Dorión Renaud, host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig round out the star-power crew.

Per a description from a press release, the series "is an unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community."

"Consisting of some of Hollywood's most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities and entrepreneurs, this revealing and witty new ensemble docuseries provides an up close and personal glimpse into their lives as they perform in front of crowds of thousands, make high stakes business deals, celebrate important life milestones, work the red carpet, and reveal their most intimate truths to family and friends," the press release continued.

The new series will show the cast's various ups and downs. In the teaser trailer, Todrick opens up about his past "scandals."

"Yeah, I've been involved in a few of those," he says as headlines appear. "I'm just gonna let people know my truth."

Even though Brad "has lived," he has also experienced some tough moments navigating fame as well. "It's hard being a public person and be a good example," he says.

This unscripted program's first look also teases its Real Housewives influences. As the trailer says, "If you like the Wives, don't miss these new guys."

Scroll down below to get to know the stars coming to The Real Friends of WeHo.

Brad Goreski

Brad, 45, is a celebrity stylist known for working with A-list clientele. The Canadian-American stylist also serves as a judge on Canadian Drag Race and is a co-host on Fashion Police. He's married to Gary Janetti.

Todrick Hall

Todrick, 37, first rose to fame on season 9 of American Idol, but his music career has taken him far beyond the reality TV stage. Along with his pop music career and booming YouTube channel, Hall has also found success on Broadway. His stage credits include Kinky Boots, Chicago and Waitress, to name a few.

Curtis Hamilton

Curtis, 37, is an actor known for Surviving Compton, Insecure and more. But his story on Real Friends may differ from his co-stars. Hamilton has "only recently come out to his family and a close circle of friends," the release says, which means viewers will see him navigate the LGBTQ+ community in Hollywood with new eyes.

Dorión Renaud

The beauty industry will be fully represented on Real Friends with Dorión, 34. He is the CEO of the leading Black skincare line Buttah. Additionally, Renaud is gearing up for huge product launches that could take the brand even higher.

Jaymes Vaughan

Jaymes, 39, is no stranger to the world of entertainment, as he's had a long-lasting TV career. However, he's turned his attention to his new travel brand, OUTbound, which focuses on the LGBTQ+ experience. Vaughan recently tied the knot with Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett.

Joey Zauzig

The social media world is accounted for, too, with Joey, 30, on board. The influencer rose to fame by building an authentic community based on empowerment and laughs. In 2022, Good Morning America called Zauzig the "Internet's best friend."

The first episode of The Real Friends of WeHo will air on MTV Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. ET after RuPaul's Drag Race.