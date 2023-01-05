Todrick Hall Talks 'Scandal,' Brad Goreski Gets Fierce in MTV's Gay Power Players Show 'Real Friends of WeHo'

MTV's upcoming reality series, The Real Friends of WeHo, will premiere Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. ET

By
and
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023 11:09 AM

A group of six "fierce" friends is ready to take fans inside their exciting lives living it up in West Hollywood.

MTV announced its upcoming reality series The Real Friends of WeHo on Thursday by unveiling its all-star cast of pals alongside a teaser trailer. Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer and singer Todrick Hall, actor Curtis Hamilton, CEO of Buttah Skincare Dorión Renaud, host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig round out the star-power crew.

Per a description from a press release, the series "is an unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community."

"Consisting of some of Hollywood's most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities and entrepreneurs, this revealing and witty new ensemble docuseries provides an up close and personal glimpse into their lives as they perform in front of crowds of thousands, make high stakes business deals, celebrate important life milestones, work the red carpet, and reveal their most intimate truths to family and friends," the press release continued.

MTV Unveils The Real Friends of WeHo Series
Leigh Keily Courtesy of MTV

The new series will show the cast's various ups and downs. In the teaser trailer, Todrick opens up about his past "scandals."

"Yeah, I've been involved in a few of those," he says as headlines appear. "I'm just gonna let people know my truth."

MTV Unveils The Real Friends of WeHo Series
Leigh Keily Courtesy of MTV

Even though Brad "has lived," he has also experienced some tough moments navigating fame as well. "It's hard being a public person and be a good example," he says.

This unscripted program's first look also teases its Real Housewives influences. As the trailer says, "If you like the Wives, don't miss these new guys."

Scroll down below to get to know the stars coming to The Real Friends of WeHo.

Brad Goreski

MTV Unveils The Real Friends of WeHo Series;
Leigh Keily Courtesy of MTV

Brad, 45, is a celebrity stylist known for working with A-list clientele. The Canadian-American stylist also serves as a judge on Canadian Drag Race and is a co-host on Fashion Police. He's married to Gary Janetti.

Todrick Hall

MTV Unveils The Real Friends of WeHo Series
Leigh Keily Courtesy of MTV

Todrick, 37, first rose to fame on season 9 of American Idol, but his music career has taken him far beyond the reality TV stage. Along with his pop music career and booming YouTube channel, Hall has also found success on Broadway. His stage credits include Kinky Boots, Chicago and Waitress, to name a few.

Curtis Hamilton

MTV Unveils The Real Friends of WeHo Series
Leigh Keily Courtesy of MTV

Curtis, 37, is an actor known for Surviving Compton, Insecure and more. But his story on Real Friends may differ from his co-stars. Hamilton has "only recently come out to his family and a close circle of friends," the release says, which means viewers will see him navigate the LGBTQ+ community in Hollywood with new eyes.

Dorión Renaud

MTV Unveils The Real Friends of WeHo Series
Leigh Keily Courtesy of MTV

The beauty industry will be fully represented on Real Friends with Dorión, 34. He is the CEO of the leading Black skincare line Buttah. Additionally, Renaud is gearing up for huge product launches that could take the brand even higher.

Jaymes Vaughan

MTV Unveils The Real Friends of WeHo Series
Leigh Keily Courtesy of MTV

Jaymes, 39, is no stranger to the world of entertainment, as he's had a long-lasting TV career. However, he's turned his attention to his new travel brand, OUTbound, which focuses on the LGBTQ+ experience. Vaughan recently tied the knot with Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett.

Joey Zauzig

MTV Unveils The Real Friends of WeHo Series
Leigh Keily Courtesy of MTV

The social media world is accounted for, too, with Joey, 30, on board. The influencer rose to fame by building an authentic community based on empowerment and laughs. In 2022, Good Morning America called Zauzig the "Internet's best friend."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first episode of The Real Friends of WeHo will air on MTV Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. ET after RuPaul's Drag Race.

Related Articles
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 COURTESY OF MTV https://spaces.hightail.com/space/TTpzJQHmGT
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Moves to MTV for Season 15 and Casts Twin TikTok Stars Sugar and Spice
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Republic Records VMA After-Party at Catch on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Teresa Giudice Vows to Avoid 'Toxicity' in 2023 After 'Painful' Family Feud Marred Wedding Day
jeremy white, the bear
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': AJ McLean, Kevin McHale and All the Stars Behind the Queens
Joey Lawrence Masked Singer
Joey Lawrence Teases New Show with Brothers Matthew and Andrew Following 'Masked Singer' Appearance
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19040 Pictured: Cynthia Bailey
Cynthia Bailey on Possible 'RHOA' Return amid Divorce: 'I Truly Feel I'm in My Next Chapter'
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow look beautiful and happy while strolling on Madison Avenue, NYC, on August 3, 1996
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow's Relationship: A Look Back
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Shares How Messyness Will Honor Late Star Teddy Ray
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares How 'Messyness' Will Honor Late Star Teddy Ray in Season 2
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the "Lucky Guy" off-Broadway press conference at Ripley Grier Rehearsal Studio on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan's Best Roles, Funniest Videos and Inspiring Journey
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Actors Debra Messing and Billy Eichner are seen on set in Midtown on December 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Debra Messing Reveals She Plays 'a Very Heightened Version' of Herself in Hilarious 'Bros' Cameo
UPtv's holiday movie slate
UPtv's 2022 Christmas Lineup Includes 17 New Movies, a Josh Turner Special and 'Gilmore Girls'
Stassi Schroeder, Jonathan Knight, and Bethany Hamilton
Bethany Hamilton, Jonathan Knight, and More Celebrities You Forgot Were on 'The Amazing Race'
magic johnson - quincy isaiah
Magic Johnson Becomes a Household Name as Leader of the Showtime Lakers in 'Winning Time' Trailer
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist. Alexis Haines in The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.
'The Real Bling Ring' True Story: All About Netflix's New True Crime Series