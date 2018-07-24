Jesse Camp, the winner of MTV’s first Wanna Be a VJ contest in the 1990s, has been found after being reported missing by his sister, PEOPLE confirms.

Camp, 38, was found alive and is no longer considered a missing person, Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department tells PEOPLE.

“He was contacted by a local law enforcement agency this afternoon at a shopping center and not in need of any assistance,” Railsback wrote in an email. “His family has been notified.”

The former MTV personality — who was born Josiah Camp — was reported missing by his sister Marisha Camp on July 19, Railsback previously told PEOPLE.

“She had been in contact with someone who had told her [Camp] was in Riverside a week ago, and that he’s been known to travel to the Inland Empire, and Riverside, from time to time,” Railsback said.

Riverside, California, is about 54 miles west of Los Angeles.

While he said police “don’t see anything suspicious” about his disappearance, he added Marisha called police after saying her brother “might have been depressed recently.”

Marisha did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. She did share several Instagram Story posts on Monday in which she asked anyone with information on her brother’s whereabouts to contact her.

“If anyone has seen or heard from my brother since Saturday, please, please, please reach out to me or ask him to call home!! Thank you!!!!” she wrote.

“Thank you so much for your posts and tweets… (B&W pic by the incredible @terrymatlin, who has been SUCH a great friend…),” she continued. “Jesse was last seen in California last week but has not reached out to us yet. What he needs more than anything is kindness and love… please keep him in your prayers. If you see him, please let him know that many, many people care… (He does not need to be the subject of tabloid journalism, making everything worse.)”

Wanna Be a VJ first aired on MTV in 1998 and ran until 2000.

The contest tested the applicants’ knowledge of music and judged their personality onscreen in order to determine who would be the best veejay for MTV.

Viewers were allowed to vote for contestants, with the winner offered a one-year contract to be a veejay for Total Request Live as well as $25,000.

The show was hosted by Carson Daly, with Camp unexpectedly winning the show over runner-up Dave Holmes.

The Blast first reported the news Camp was found.