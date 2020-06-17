MTV Fires Siesta Key's Alex Kompothecras for Allegedly Sharing Racist Posts

"We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence," an MTV spokesperson tells PEOPLE

Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras has been fired by MTV on the night of the show's premiere for allegedly making racist comments and sharing white supremacist images on social media.

"We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence," an MTV spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key."

The show's official social media pages shared the same statement on Tuesday — the same day that season 3 returned to MTV.

Kompothecras, 25, and his girlfriend Alyssa Salerno have previously been prominently featured in the reality show, and a recent promo teased more hostility between him and ex Juliette Porter. PEOPLE previously reported that the new episodes were set to cover Salerno's pregnancy.

Racist comments and white supremacist posts allegedly made by Kompothecras recently resurfaced and have been circulating by fan accounts online.

While Kompothecras is being edited out of the series as much as possible, Salerno will still appear on Siesta Key.

"As of now, she is still a part of the show,” an MTV spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Kompothecras' father, Gary Kompothecras, is also a producer of the reality show.

Kompothecras and Salerno did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The couple welcomed a daughter together just last week.

"The most incredible moment of my life... Is when I met you Alessi💗😍xoxo," Kompothecras shared on Instagram Sunday alongside photos of the baby.

Salerno commented on the post, "Our beautiful baby girl!😍 Best day of our life forever and always 💕 love you both so so much."

On her own Instagram, Salerno shared more photos from the hospital, writing, "your first breath, took ours away."

"I am so incredibly in love with you my beautiful Alessi. Thank you for changing our lives forever 💖" she added.

Kompothecras' firing comes just a week after MTV cut ties with The Challenge star Dee Nguyen following controversial comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Nguyen, 27, came under fire for a number of comments including one in a since-deleted tweet in which she wrote, "IDK why some of you think I'm anti-BLM. I've been saying that since the day I lost my virginity."

The Australian reality star has publically apologized for her tweets.

"I want to sincerely apologize to my fellow cast members, the production crew at Bunin-Murray and the staff at MTV for my choice of words and actions in the most recent events. What was stated wasn't meant to be hurtful or discriminatory in any matter. It was a knee jerk of a reaction and it's certainly not the way that I feel nor what I meant," she said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"I would love to take it back. But it is out there and to set to record straight. Racial intolerance is intolerable and unacceptable," she continued. "Having had to deal with racism my entire life, ironically through all this, there is a warm feeling I have with the fact that humans are standing together to call out unacceptable comments and behaviors that in the past were rarely called on. Again, we are shown that you can be judged in a second on all social media platforms."

