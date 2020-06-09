MTV Cuts Ties with The Challenge's Dee Nguyen After 'Offensive' Black Lives Matter Comments

The reality star issued an apology after fans and costars slammed her for her "insensitive remarks"

MTV is cutting ties with one of the current stars of The Challenge.

On Monday, the official Twitter account for the reality competition series posted a statement about cast member Dee Nguyen following her controversial comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her," the statement read. "Out of respect for our Challengers, we'll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice."

Nguyen, 27, came under fire for a tweet she wrote and shared over the weekend in which she tried to defend her support of Black Lives Matter. "IDK why some of you think I’m anti-BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity," she said in the since-deleted tweet.

The reality star — who appears on the current season of The Challenge, and was part of the winning team for War of the Worlds 2 — faced backlash from fans and costars, including Bayleigh Dayton, who said she was "disgusted and disappointed."

"THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I’m disgusted and disappointed. THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US," wrote Dayton on Twitter. "Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you @deenguyenMTV"

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley also weighed in on the controversy, telling her Instagram followers that she was not surprised by Nguyen’s words.

“She said she was ‘blacker’ than me because I didn’t know the name of a musician and because she hadn’t seen me fight and be aggressive,” the Challenge star shared in a recent Instagram Story during a Q+A with fans. “I felt like she was trying to make me fit her idea of a ‘stereotype.’..after seeing her tweets it just infuriated me even more and felt like I should be honest about my experience.”

On Sunday, Nguyen shared an apology on Twitter.

"I am sorry for the insensitive tweet I posted earlier. I was being defensive and not speaking from my heart. But there’s no excuse," she wrote. "I also want to extend an apology to Bayleigh and Swaggy- who are my cast mates and deserve my respect and compassion."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Early Tuesday morning, Nguyen issued another apology on her social media channels, writing that she has realized what is important in her eyes: "forgiveness."

"I would like to offer my sincerest apology to my colleagues to whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my insensitive remarks," she wrote. "Let me be clear I am a POC that cares about BLM."

"I believe in this movement and I'm stepping away from social media to focus on my wellbeing and mental health," she continued. "This is not a goodbye, it's a I will see you again."

RELATED VIDEO: Trading Spaces Designer Mikel Welch Shares Racism Doesn't Stop Because 'I’m on Television'

"To my fans thank you for believing in me and for your support. It helps," added Nguyen. "I see every single one of you and I remember your stories. Stay strong and safe my friends."

In a statement last week, MTV voiced its support of the Black Lives Matter movement, writing that the company "stands against police brutality and systemic racism."