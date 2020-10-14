MTV Cribs Reboot Announced with Celebrity Guests Caitlyn Jenner, JoJo Siwa & More

Hey MTV! Welcome (back) to my crib.

Years after the original MTV Cribs went off the air, a new iteration of the ever-popular show is launching later this month, with a U.S. reboot set to follow next year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Variety, MTV International and Viacom will reboot two different versions of the series, with one focusing on celebrity homes outside of the United States and one focusing on properties within the country.

The international edition will premiere on Oct. 26 and will feature celebrity guests such as Caitlyn Jenner, JoJo Siwa, former Glee star Kevin McHale and British singer Stefflon Don. The show will also feature Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, The Vamps member Bradley Simpson, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Alyssa Edwards and British reality star Gemma Collins.

Image zoom Caitlyn Jenner, Jojo Siwa, Kevin McHale Angela Weiss/Getty; Michael Loccisano/Getty; Jeff Spicer/Getty

The original MTV Cribs first aired in 2000 and ran for several seasons, where it gave everyday viewers an inside look at the stunning homes of celebrities such as 50 Cent, Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian West. By 2005, the show had showcased approximately 185 properties, per Variety.

MTV Cribs went off the air in 2008 and received several reboots throughout the years, but the upcoming revival is the first time that it will be back on the MTV channels, Hypebeast adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"As we spend more time at home this year, our fascination with where and how others live is growing," Craig Orr, VP of original content and development for youth and entertainment at ViacomCBS Networks International, told the outlet. "MTV Cribs continues to connect our worldwide audiences with their favorite stars as they welcome us into their homes for an exclusive tour."

Orr added, "This is pure property porn escapism at its most fabulous."

According to Variety, the show will bring viewers inside Jenner’s luxurious Malibu abode, where she will show off her favorite wardrobe pieces, including the outfit she wore on her Vanity Fair cover debut.

Meanwhile, Don’s U.K. home features an English fruit garden, while Quinn’s Los Angeles mansion has a backyard tiger, the outlet adds.

"What a dream to be included in this iconic classic,” Quinn told Variety. "As a top-selling broker I’m always spotlighting other people’s homes to the world, but now MTV International is giving you an exclusive look inside my newly redone home — and let’s get one thing clear — in my house, it’s my rules. Expect the unexpected."