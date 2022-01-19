The Hills: New Beginnings will not be returning for a third season, the network confirmed on Tuesday

The Hills: New Beginnings Canceled After 2 Seasons on MTV

The rest of The Hills: New Beginnings will remain unwritten.

After just two seasons, MTV is not renewing the revival of its hit reality series, The Hills, for a third season, the network confirmed Tuesday.

Though New Beginnings has reached its end, the franchise may live on, as sources say new iterations are still in the works.

The Hills: New Beginnings first premiered in 2019, nearly a decade after The Hills' controversial, meta series finale — which showed a camera panning out from Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner filming on a set with a backdrop after they said their final goodbyes — aired in July 2010.

Newcomers Brandon Thomas Lee (son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee), Ashley Wahler (Jason's wife), Jennifer Delgado (Frankie's wife) and Kaitlynn Carter (Brody's now-ex-wife), joined the cast for both seasons, while Caroline D'Amore, CEO of Pizza Girl, joined during season 2.

Mischa Barton and Stephanie Pratt appeared on season 1 of the show but did not return the following season.

The Hills itself was a spinoff of the early 2000s show, Laguna Beach, and initially starred Lauren Conrad, who opted not to appear in the revival.