MTV Announces The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies — Meet the Cast of 34 Vets and Rookies
C.T. Tamburello, Big T, Aneesa Ferriera and more return when The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies premieres August 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV
Season 37 of The Challenge is gearing up to take things global.
On Wednesday, MTV announced that The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies will debut on Aug. 11. Just as recent seasons of the beloved franchise have included international players and stars from other reality shows, Spies, Lies and Allies will feature players from around the world competing alongside American contenders and returning fan-favorites.
And, yes, last season's winner, C.T. Tamburello, is back to defend his title.
"Set in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts," a description from the network reads. "With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of $1 million in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games."
For the upcoming season, returning favorites such as Tori Deal, Aneesa Ferreira, Tula "Big T" Fazakerley and Nany Gonzalez will face off against newcomers from other popular franchises including Love Island USA, Too Hot to Handle, Survivor, Big Brother and Dancing with the Stars. Ahead of the show's August premiere, viewers will get to sneak peek at the season and meet the cast during The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies: Global Activation launch special airing on Aug. 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV.
Deal and Ferreira will continue to co-host MTV's Official Challenge Podcast through the iHeartPodcast Network where Deal, 28, and Ferreira, 39, will recap each episode weekly beginning on Aug. 12 following the 37th season premiere.
Check out the list of all 34 players — both rookies and vets — who will be competing this upcoming season:
VETERANS
- Tori Deal - 6th Challenge
- Nany Gonzalez - 11th Challenge
- Aneesa Ferreira - 15th Challenge
- Ashley Mitchell - 9th Challenge
- Kaycee Clark - 3rd Challenge
- Amanda Garcia - 6th Challenge
- Tula "Big T" Fazakerley - 4th Challenge
- Nelson Thomas - 8th Challenge
- Cory Wharton - 9th Challenge
- Josh Martinez - 5th Challenge
- Kyle Christie - 7th Challenge
- Fessy Shafaat - 3rd Challenge
- CT Tamburello - 19th Challenge
- Devin Walker - 6th Challenge
- Nam Vo - 2nd Challenge
ROOKIES
- Michela Bradshaw (pictured above, center) - Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X + Survivor: Game Changers
- Michele Fitzgerald - Survivor: Kaôh Rōng + Survivor: Winners at War
- Tacha Akide - Big Brother Nigeria
- Emy Alupei - Survivor: Romania
- Berna Canbeldek - Survivor: Turkey
- Priscilla Anyabu - Love Island US
- Tracy Candela - Love Island Germany
- Bettina Buchanan - Paradise Hotel Sweden
- Esther Agunbiade - Big Brother Nigeria
- Lauren Coogan - Love Island US
- Corey Lay - 12 Dates of Christmas
- Jeremiah White - Love Island US
- Tommy Sheenan - Survivor: Island of the Idols
- Gabo Szabo (pictured above, left) - Warsaw Shore + Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary
- Hughie Maughan (pictured above, right) - Big Brother UK + Dancing with the Stars UK
- Emmanuel Neagu - Survivor Romania
- Logan Sampedro - Survivor Spain
- Kelz Dyke - Too Hot to Handle
- Renan Hellemans - EXOTB Double Dutch Belgium
The 19-episode season will also air globally across MTV's international networks.
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies premieres August 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV.