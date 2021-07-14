C.T. Tamburello, Big T, Aneesa Ferriera and more return when The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies premieres August 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV

MTV Announces The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies — Meet the Cast of 34 Vets and Rookies

Season 37 of The Challenge is gearing up to take things global.

On Wednesday, MTV announced that The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies will debut on Aug. 11. Just as recent seasons of the beloved franchise have included international players and stars from other reality shows, Spies, Lies and Allies will feature players from around the world competing alongside American contenders and returning fan-favorites.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Set in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts," a description from the network reads. "With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of $1 million in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games."

The Challenge 37 Credit: MTV

Deal and Ferreira will continue to co-host MTV's Official Challenge Podcast through the iHeartPodcast Network where Deal, 28, and Ferreira, 39, will recap each episode weekly beginning on Aug. 12 following the 37th season premiere.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Check out the list of all 34 players — both rookies and vets — who will be competing this upcoming season:

VETERANS

VETS- MTV Announces The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies: Meet the Cast Credit: MTV

Tori Deal - 6th Challenge

Nany Gonzalez - 11th Challenge

Aneesa Ferreira - 15th Challenge

Ashley Mitchell - 9th Challenge

Kaycee Clark - 3rd Challenge

Amanda Garcia - 6th Challenge

Tula "Big T" Fazakerley - 4th Challenge

Nelson Thomas - 8th Challenge

Cory Wharton - 9th Challenge

Josh Martinez - 5th Challenge

Kyle Christie - 7th Challenge

Fessy Shafaat - 3rd Challenge

CT Tamburello - 19th Challenge

Devin Walker - 6th Challenge

Nam Vo - 2nd Challenge

ROOKIES

Rookies-MTV Announces The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies: Meet the Cast Credit: MTV

Michela Bradshaw (pictured above, center) - Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X + Survivor: Game Changers

Michele Fitzgerald - Survivor: Kaôh Rōng + Survivor: Winners at War

Tacha Akide - Big Brother Nigeria

Emy Alupei - Survivor: Romania

Berna Canbeldek - Survivor: Turkey

Priscilla Anyabu - Love Island US

Tracy Candela - Love Island Germany

Bettina Buchanan - Paradise Hotel Sweden

Esther Agunbiade - Big Brother Nigeria

Lauren Coogan - Love Island US

Corey Lay - 12 Dates of Christmas

Jeremiah White - Love Island US

Tommy Sheenan - Survivor: Island of the Idols

Gabo Szabo (pictured above, left) - Warsaw Shore + Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary

Hughie Maughan (pictured above, right) - Big Brother UK + Dancing with the Stars UK

Emmanuel Neagu - Survivor Romania

Logan Sampedro - Survivor Spain

Kelz Dyke - Too Hot to Handle

Renan Hellemans - EXOTB Double Dutch Belgium

The 19-episode season will also air globally across MTV's international networks.