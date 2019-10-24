MTV Announces New Dating Show, Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love — with Your Favorite Reality Stars

Image zoom The cast of Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love

Ex on the Beach is getting a wintery spinoff.

MTV is coming out with a series in the franchise called Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The new series, which will be hosted by Romeo Miller, follows a group of 10 international reality stars as they look for love while staying in the mountains of Queenstown, New Zealand — and of course, have to deal with their exes showing up unexpectedly.

Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love will premiere in the United States on Dec. 5 and will start airing on MTV’s international channels in January 2020.

The group of singles includes RuPaul’s Drag Race alumnus Adore Delano, the ever-loyal Georgia Steel from season 4 of Love Island, and Daniel Maguire, who appeared on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise as well as the Million Dollar Matchmaker.

La Demi Martinez (Glam Masters), Tyranny Todd (Are You the One?), Callum Izzard (Ibiza Weekender), Ryan Gallagher (American Idol), Marlon Williams (The Real World), Nicole Zanatta (The Challenge) and Allie DiMeco (The Naked Brothers Band) round out the list of hopeful singles.

Image zoom Adore Delano Dan Root FOR MTV

Image zoom Georgia Steel Dan Root FOR MTV

Of course, the show will also feature their exes, including Love Island’s Sam Bird and Niall Aslam, Temptation Island’s Cameron Sikes and Carlos Chavez, as well as The Challenge stars Jemmye Carroll, Ashley Ceasar and Laurel Stucky.

Jakk Maddox, Sydney Langston, Megan Nash, Magdalena Ruiz Todd Mauer, Paris Decaro, Trenton Clark, Tyler Ash and Emari Stevenson round out the exes.

Image zoom Daniel Maguire Dan Root FOR MTV

In what could be a preview of the drama to come, back in May — at the beginning of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 — Stucky shared a bit of trepidation about the possibility of appearing on a show with ex Zanatta.

“I would feel smothered, I think, if she was here,” she told PEOPLE. “I did just unblock her from social media because I feel like it’s been long enough that she’s not going to try and contact me or anything. And I don’t want to be on bad terms with her. It’s just sometimes things get too, you’re too involved, and that was the circumstance. So, I needed to step away.”

Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love will premiere on Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.