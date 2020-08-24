MTV Announces 16 and Recovering Docuseries About Teen Addiction: Watch the Emotional Trailer

The limited series follows nine students at Northshore Recovery High School, where teens work to recover from drug addictions while earning their diplomas

MTV is reviving the 16 and franchise with an important new project.

The network announced a four-part docuseries on Monday, 16 and Recovering, which will premiere on Sep. 1 to mark National Recovery Month and highlight a national crisis impacting today's younger generation — the opioid epidemic.

In the tradition of 16 and Pregnant, 16 and Recovering follows nine students at Northshore Recovery High School, a public school in Beverly, Massachusetts, for teens recovering from drug addictions.

"I founded Recovery High School because I started seeing the face of my students change," principal and founder Michelle Lipinski says in the trailer. "These children, in their worst day, come here. That doesn't happen in regular schools. They just disappear."

In the limited series from Emmy-nominated filmmaker Steve Liss and Regina K. Scully of the Artemis Rising Foundation, viewers will follow students and families' paths to recovery as they are guided by faculty members who have gone through their own experiences with addiction. The students' experiences will provide insight into the complexities of treatment, including healthcare coverage and financial barriers, as well as the difficulties of navigating the judicial system.

MTV is also collaborating with leading experts in recovery and addiction, including the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health, to provide critical information and resources for 16andrecovering.com, a new site that will launch in conjunction with the premiere.

"It has been a privilege to earn the trust of Michelle and these remarkable teens who bravely share their journeys and demonstrate such extraordinary resilience as they work to overcome addiction," said Nina L. Diaz, president and chief creative content officer, ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, in a statement. "We are honored to bring their powerful stories to the forefront."

"When I opened Recovery High, my goal was to create a community for students to safely recover from addiction," said Lipinski in a statement. "I'm grateful to partner with MTV in order to tell this story of resilience and showcase that recovery is possible with the right community. I hope we can be a model of other schools and communities who are addressing this issue."

16 and Recovering premieres Sep. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.