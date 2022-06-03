Angelina Pivarnick, Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli Join Other Reality Stars in All Star Shore

Reality TV worlds are colliding on MTV's All Star Shore.

The newly announced Paramount+ competition series is the first of its kind. Contestants will battle it out across various party-style challenges, like "Party Pong'' and "Shots and Found." Those who succeed could win a cash prize on top of global bragging rights.

The cast features 14 familiar faces from some of the most popular reality shows today, including Jersey Shore, The Bachelorette, Love Island, Love Is Blind and Geordie Shore. Together, they'll get to embark on a fun vacation at the ultimate shore house in the Canary Islands while competing for the coveted prize.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli are among the reality stars joining the series. In January, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two are dating after "dating after recently meeting" and "seem really happy together."

"Blake and Giannina met filming a competition series for Paramount+ that includes reality stars from around the world on shows like The Bachelorette, Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind, [and] RuPaul's Drag Race," a second insider later revealed. "On the series, they will battle it out for a cash prize."

The streaming service's description of Horstmann's journey indicates that he's "not looking to compete for a woman's heart this time" and only aims "to win the grand prize." But his plans could "go out the window when he sees the girl he likes kissing his partner."

As for Gibelli, she is "ready to go all-in on life, love and competition" following her split from Love Is Blind costar Damian Powers. Though it seems as if she'll "finally come face-to-face with real love," it appears she's not sure which shoremate is The One for her.

A first look at All Star Shore will be unveiled Sunday during the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, which kicks off at 10 p.m. ET. The series will premiere on June 29 on Paramount+.

Scroll down to see the many reality stars competing on All Star Shore...

Angelina Pivarnick of Jersey Shore

Bethan Kershaw of Geordie Shore

Blake Horstmann of Bachelor in Paradise

Chloe Ferry of Geordie Shore

Giannina Gibelli of Love Is Blind

James Tindale of Geordie Shore

Joey Essex of The Only Way Is Essex

Johnny Middlebrooks of Love Island

Karime Pindter of Acapulco Shore

Luis "Potro" Caballero of Acapulco Shore

Marina Gregory of The Circle: Brazil

Ricardo Salusse of Rio Shore

Trina Njoroge of Love Island

Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo of RuPaul's Drag Race

