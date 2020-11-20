Steve Kornacki became an internet star during the presidential election earlier this month

MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Jokes His Friends Had to 'Translate' Some of the 'Thirst Tweets' About Him

MSNBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki is still captivating the internet, weeks after the presidential election.

Kornacki, 41, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday and reacted to some of the “thirst tweets” about him that have circulated since he became an internet favorite for his ongoing air-time and consistent updates throughout election week.

“Twitter I know you well and I know you will THROW ASIDE AND FORGET KORNACKI AND I WONT ALLOW IT!” Teigan shared on Twitter during election week — one of her many tweets about Kornacki.

“Just asked my hair stylist to give me the ‘Kornacki’” Eichner added.

“How does it feel to have all these thirsty tweets about you?” Kelly Clarkson asked Thursday.

"It was not something I was expecting,” he replied.

"We were just so busy looking at the election results Tuesday night, Wednesday night, election week, and my friends and family started sending me these texts,” Kornacki explained. “They had to translate some of them for me. I didn’t quite understand what was happening, but it was quite an experience.”

He went on to share the “blur” of his election week coverage, which began on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and concluded with MSNBC calling the race in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, on Nov. 7.

“I was in the studio by about 5 a.m. on election day. We went all through the day, all through the night, we were on overnight. I think it was about 50 hours straight at one point,” he said. “I had a couple of naps during the week. It's such a blur.”