Steve Kornacki earned praise during the election for his ongoing air-time and consistent updates, informing audiences on the latest poll numbers and sharing his analysis

MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Reacts to Becoming an Internet Star amid Election: ‘This Was News to Me’

About one week after suddenly becoming an internet star amid the presidential election, MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki is answering burning questions from fans.

Kornacki, 41, chatted with NBC’s Savannah Sellers on Wednesday, telling her that his newfound stardom came as a surprise to him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Did you know how much the internet loved you?” Sellers asked, presenting a series of headlines about Kornacki.

“This was news to me, that there were things like this happening,” he replied.

Sellers also showed him a picture of Chrissy Teigen’s phone background, which is a collage of pictures of the journalist. “I don’t like looking at that,” joked Kornacki, who serves as the National Political Correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC.

Kornacki earned praise during the election for his ongoing air-time and consistent updates, informing audiences on the latest poll numbers and sharing his analysis. Election day was on Tuesday, Nov.3, but Kornacki continued his coverage until the projected winner, Joe Biden, was finally announced on Saturday.

Sellers asked him if he ever felt exhausted, but the political reporter said adrenaline kept him going. “When you’re in the middle of it, it’s just kind of adrenaline and there are just numbers coming from everywhere,” he said.

Image zoom Steve Kornacki | Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Kornacki went on to explain that Diet Coke — and Diet Pepsi — kept him running all week, and confirmed that his signature khakis are indeed from the Gap. He added that his election week coverage necessitated two overnights in the studio, during which he would only close his eyes for a few moments of rest at his desk.

“We did two complete overnights. It's a very confused timeline if I try to reconstruct it,” he said. “I got home on Saturday and I slept for 15 and a half hours.”

On Nov. 4, after seeing the outpouring of support from people on social media, Kornacki posted a video on Twitter thanking his viewers.